tech2 News Staff

A new report claims that Facebook is building a course on deepfakes to teach journalists how to identify manipulated photos and videos. The social network giant is working with the news organisation Reuters to prepare the course material.

Coming from a report by Axios, Facebook is apparently spending “six figures” for the course and it is a part of the Facebook Journalism Project. The “Identifying and Tackling Manipulated Media” course will be free and available online only. It reportedly takes around 45 minutes to complete.

In a statement to Axios, Reuters' head of user-generated content news-gathering Hazel Baker said that the course will help newsrooms to understand what to look for when trying to figure out whether a form of media has been manipulated.

Reuters is also a news provider to over 2,000 media outlets across 128 countries available in 16 languages. While the course is currently available in Arabic, English, French and Spanish, it plans to expand to other languages including Hindi.

Facebook and Reuters will supposedly organise events and panels around the course in the next year.

