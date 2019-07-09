tech2 News Staff

With all the fake news, extremist content and more circulating around Facebook, you would think that the company might have its hands full. However, now a new report has emerged which has said that social media giant has developed a new special software program which tracks misinformation about Facebook.

As per a report by Bloomberg, Facebook has been working on this software since 2016 and it is called Stormchaser. The main objective of this software was to track viral posts about the company which could be anything from how people believed that Facebook was secretly hearing your conversations to how people thought Mark Zuckerberg was an alien. In a few cases, Stormchaser was used to send messages debunking these claims.

Facebook's spokesperson said in the interview with Bloomberg "The tool was built with simple technology that helped us detect posts about Facebook based on keywords, so we could consider whether to respond to product confusion on our own platform."

While it is known that companies track social media to know what is being discussed about them, Facebook's position is unique since it owns the social media platform. This could give Facebook a more effective way of tracking down posts which are spreading fake news about the platform. It does raise the question as to how private will Facebook's future will remain as long as tools like Stormchaser exist.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.