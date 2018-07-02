Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 02 July, 2018 08:03 IST

Facebook denies using tech that turns on smartphone mics for recording audio

The technology in this patent has not been included in any of Facebook's products.

In an attempt to assuage concerns raised by Facebook's filing for a patent for software that could turn the mics of smartphones on in order to record secret messages in TV ads, the social networking giant has ruled out using the technology in any of its products.

A man waits for an elevator in front of a Facebook logo. Image: Reuters

A man waits for an elevator in front of a Facebook logo. Image: Reuters

The patent had been filed "to prevent aggression from other companies," Facebook Vice President and Deputy General Counsel Allen Lo told Engadget in a statement this week.

The technology in this patent has not been included in any of Facebook's products, "and never will be", Lo said.

According to a report in Metro, the controversial software patent Facebook had applied for consists of a system which lets it quietly tell people's smartphones to capture "ambient audio".

The technology is designed to monitor what people watch on their "broadcasting device" so that the adverts they are shown on Facebook are likely to appeal to them, and give companies an accurate sense of the size of the audience which has viewed their promotion.

While the invasive nature of the technology has raised eyebrows for its potential to violate privacy, Facebook said it had no intention of implementing the technology described in the patent.

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

TuneIn

Rick Ross to pay $2 million in trademark infringement case over using the moniker 'Mastermind'

Jun 20, 2018

Aadhaar

Limited Aadhaar data needed by police to identify first-time offenders: NCRB chief

Jun 22, 2018

NewsTracker

NCRB chief Ish Kumar suggests giving police limited access to Aadhaar data; Hansraj Ahir says home ministry will discuss it

Jun 22, 2018

CriticalPoint

Online abuse of women: Victim shaming, complicated legal procedures force female internet users to suffer in silence

Jun 18, 2018

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger will now have ads auto-playing right beside your chats

Jun 20, 2018

CriticalPoint

Thugs of Hindustan: How the lines between the organs of the State and organised crime blurred in India

Jun 17, 2018

science

Pollution

Air pollution contributed to 3.2 million new diabetes cases in 2016: Study

Jul 02, 2018

Semmelweis

Remembering Hungarian medical 'genius' Ignac Semmelweis on his 200th birthday

Jul 01, 2018

Genetics

Even small hormone dosages can alter gene expression for future generations: Study

Jul 01, 2018

Space

Rocket developed by Japan startup bursts into flames seconds after liftoff

Jul 01, 2018