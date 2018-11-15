Thursday, November 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook denies report stating that it knew of Russian involvement in Spring 2016

Facebook first disclosed about its findings on Russian activities only on 6 September 2017.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 15, 2018 17:20 PM IST

Facebook on Thursday denied The New York Times report that suggested that the social network was aware of a Russian campaign designed to influence the 2016 US presidential election as early as spring of 2016.

"In the final months of Mr. (Donald) Trump's presidential campaign, Russian agents escalated a yearlong effort to hack and harass his Democratic opponents, culminating in the release of thousands of emails stolen from prominent Democrats and party officials," said the Times report on Wednesday.

"Facebook had said nothing publicly about any problems on its own platform. But in the spring of 2016, a company expert on Russian cyberwarfare spotted something worrisome," the report added.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Facebook first disclosed about its findings on Russian activities only 6 September, 2017, it added.

Denying that Facebook was slow to investigate the Russian interference, it pointed out what the social network's CEO Mark Zuckerberg later told the US Congress.

"Leading up to Election Day in November 2016, we detected and dealt with several threats with ties to Russia … [including] a group called APT28 … we also saw some new behaviour when APT28-related accounts, under the banner of DC Leaks, created fake personas that were used to seed stolen information to journalists. We shut these accounts down for violating our policies," Zuckerberg had said.

Facebook said in a statement that it had already acknowledged publicly on many occasions — including before Congress - that it was too slow to spot Russian interference on Facebook, as well as other misuse.

"But in the two years since the 2016 Presidential election, we've invested heavily in more people and better technology to improve safety and security on our services.

"While we still have a long way to go, we're proud of the progress we have made in fighting misinformation, removing bad content and preventing foreign actors from manipulating our platform," the statement added.

Responding to the criticism of Facebook's decision on keeping a post in which Trump called for a "total and complete shutdown" on Muslims entering the US, Facebook said the post remained because it did not break the company's Community Standards "for the same reasons The New York Times and many other organisations covered the news: Donald Trump was a candidate running for office."

"To suggest that the internal debate around this particular case was different from other important free speech issues on Facebook is wrong," Facebook said.

Facebook said that it used the consultant Definers Public Affairs to look into the funding of "Freedom from Facebook" to demonstrate that it was not simply a spontaneous grassroots campaign, as it claimed, "but supported by a well-known critic of our company," presumably liberal financier George Soros.

"To suggest that this was an anti-Semitic attack is reprehensible and untrue," the company said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

Facebook

Facebook reportedly hired a PR firm to write negative articles about Apple, Google

Nov 15, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg forced all his employees to use Android phones: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Facebook

Use Android because it is the most popular operating system in the world: Facebook

Nov 15, 2018

Facebook enquiry

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg rejects request to testify before the UK Parliament

Nov 08, 2018

Facebook

Facebook can't be trusted to regulate itself, says US lawmaker David Cicilline

Nov 15, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to allow French regulators to examine how it combats online hate speech

Nov 13, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018