Reuters 27 October, 2018 10:16 IST

Facebook deleted accounts originating from Iran with politically charges topics

Facebook deleted accounts originating in Iran that attracted more than a million U.S. and British followers.

Facebook Inc said on Friday it had deleted more accounts originating in Iran that attracted more than a million U.S. and British followers, its latest effort to combat disinformation activity on its platform.

The social media company removed 82 pages, groups and accounts on Facebook and Instagram that represented themselves as being from American or British citizens, then posted on “politically charged” topics such as race relations, opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump and immigration, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said in a blog post.

