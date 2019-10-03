Thursday, October 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook dealt a massive blow after EU Courts rules removal of defamatory content on the platform

Facebook and similar platforms such as Twitter, face a greater obligation to monitor their content.


tech2 News StaffOct 03, 2019 17:58:15 IST

Facebook on Wednesday was dealt a major blow in the EU's top court, which ruled that national courts in Europe can order online platforms to remove defamatory content worldwide.

Facebook dealt a massive blow after EU Courts rules removal of defamatory content on the platform

Facebook logo is reflected in glasses in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2019. Reuters

In a closely watched judgment, the European Court of Justice said EU law "does not preclude" courts from ordering "the removal of information or to block access worldwide," a statement said.
The decision will be seen as a victory for EU regulators, who are ambitious to see US tech giants meet tightened European standards over hate speech and offencive content.

Last week, the same court decided that Google was not legally compelled to apply the EU's strict "right to be forgotten" rules globally, in a victory for the search giant.

The latest case was brought originally to an Austrian court by Greens party politician Eva Glawischnig, who requested the removal of Facebook posts that the judges found defamed her and could be seen by users of the social network around the world.

A higher Austrian court referred the case to the EU's top court for an opinion and the judgment, which cannot be appealed, will now be used as a reference Europe-wide.

In addition to the deletion of messages, the Greens had demanded Facebook provide information to determine the identity of people in fictitious accounts that often carried the most virulent comments.

The original complaint concerns messages from one of these fictitious accounts, which according to the Greens, had called Eva Glawischnig a "corrupt" person and which the social network refused to delete.

With the decision, Facebook and similar platforms such as Twitter, face a greater obligation to monitor their content and take down content found to be offensive or hateful.

EU-wide, so far online giants that also include Google's Youtube, have agreed to voluntarily takedown hateful or dangerous content, including those linked to terrorism, within 24 hours.

However, the EU is expected to propose tougher Europe-wide measures that could include fines if Facebook and others fail to comply with orders.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook Libra

Visa, Mastercard may reconsider involvement in Facebook's Libra: Report

Oct 02, 2019
Visa, Mastercard may reconsider involvement in Facebook's Libra: Report
Six things Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about in the leaked internal meeting audio

Facebook

Six things Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked about in the leaked internal meeting audio

Oct 02, 2019
Facebook will start shutting down its group stories feature on 26 September

Facebook

Facebook will start shutting down its group stories feature on 26 September

Sep 23, 2019
After Instagram, Facebook is now testing to hide 'likes' on the platform: Report

Facebook

After Instagram, Facebook is now testing to hide 'likes' on the platform: Report

Sep 29, 2019
Facebook Libra to be 50 percent US dollars, rest backed by euro, yen, sterling, Singapore dollar

Facebook Libra

Facebook Libra to be 50 percent US dollars, rest backed by euro, yen, sterling, Singapore dollar

Sep 23, 2019
Facebook buys startup that is exploring ways to control computers with brain

Facebook

Facebook buys startup that is exploring ways to control computers with brain

Sep 24, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019