Friday, July 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook Dating is planning to introduce new onboarding screens to lure people in

The new onboarding screen tries to highlight the privacy features baked into Facebook Dating.

tech2 News StaffJul 12, 2019 20:20:14 IST

Facebook Dating may not be as popular as Tinder but the social media giant surely isn't giving up on the service just yet.

As per app researcher and reverse engineering expert, Jane Manchun Wong, who often takes to Twitter to reveal her findings, Facebook Dating is now planning to introduce fresh onboarding screens to lure more people. As per a screenshot shared by Wong, Facebook appears to be trying hard to inform people what its Dating app is all about.

For the uninitiated, Facebook Dating is a service within the main Facebook app that integrates with Groups and Events and draws on other aspects of Facebook to expand the dating pool and encourage users to meet in public. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook Dating is essentially meant for matching people who're interested in long-term relationships rather than hook-ups.

The new onboarding screens try and inform users of the matchmaking process and how any activity on Facebook Dating is separate from the actual Facebook app. Now, Facebook advertises the fact that your activity remains "private", so as to suggest that the app won't post your dating activity on the main app. While that might be assuring, we all know by now that anything that happens on Facebook isn't really "private".

One of Facebook's new onboarding screens also advertises the fact that Dating doesn't suggest you match within your existing circle of friends.

We would have loved to try it out Facebook, but as it turns out, Facebook Dating isn't available in India just yet.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Facebook

Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger slams Facebook's Zuckerberg for exploiting user data

Jul 07, 2019
Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger slams Facebook's Zuckerberg for exploiting user data
Facebook developed a software tool to find out fake news about itself on the platform

Facebook

Facebook developed a software tool to find out fake news about itself on the platform

Jul 09, 2019
Facebook outlines ideas for 'external oversight board', to finalise board by August

Facebook

Facebook outlines ideas for 'external oversight board', to finalise board by August

Jun 28, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg tries to blame the US govt for Facebook’s inability to deal with fake news

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg tries to blame the US govt for Facebook’s inability to deal with fake news

Jun 28, 2019
Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could be beneficial in developing economies

Facebook

Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could be beneficial in developing economies

Jun 29, 2019
Facebook will update its terms and services clearly to mention how it makes money

Facebook

Facebook will update its terms and services clearly to mention how it makes money

Jun 27, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Jul 11, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019