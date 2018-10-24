Facebook on 23 october released a new tool called the Ad Archive Report which is a searchable database giving users a look into the information about ads related to politics that run on Facebook, and even on Instagram. You can see who is spending the most money on political ads on these platforms. It turns out, however, that the top spender for political advertising on Facebook, is Facebook itself.

The money that the company has spent on advertising related to political issues and other issues of "national importance" across Facebook and Instagram is close to $12 million since May 2018.

This information was revealed only in a screenshot of the report posted. Facebook has said that the report will soon be downloadable for everyone.

This figure is more than the total spent by the next top four advertisers after Facebook. These including Republican Beto O’Rourke’s Senate campaign, which leads with having spent $5.4 million, followed by Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again campaign, which has spent about $3.1 million on Facebook ads since May.

Even companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp, Ben & Jerry’s and Penzeys Spices were revealed to have cumulatively spent millions of dollars on the platform for political ads. But these were to encourage voting and influence how Americans vote.

Facebook also said that the money was spent during the period to encourage voting and influence how Americans vote.

Since Facebook has faced a lot of flak from users and lawmakers due to the Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections, the company is now making an attempt to better its reputation by keeping a promise to introduce more transparency to digital political ads.