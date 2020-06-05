Friday, June 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook data transfer tool that lets you transfers media to Google Photos is now available for all

This tool is part of the Data Transfer Project that Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Twitter formally announced in 2018.


FP TrendingJun 05, 2020 16:39:37 IST

Facebook has announced that its data transfer tool, which sends images and videos to Google’s cloud service, is now available to everyone.

Alexandru Voica, tech communications manager at Facebook, posted on Twitter about the “100 percent roll out of photo and video transfer tool”.

Facebook data transfer tool that lets you transfers media to Google Photos is now available for all

Facebook Data Transfer project.

Voica in March had said that Facebook was rolling out the tool in the UK and EU. “The tool is based on open-source code developed through our participation in the Data Transfer Project (DTP),” he said.

The company first introduced it in late 2019 in Ireland and later offered it in Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America in March. The tool was further expanded to the US in April.

This tool is found in “Your Facebook Information” section of the settings on the app. This feature, however, does not allow users to transfer all photos and videos at the same time to Google.

Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Twitter in 2018 formally announced the Data Transfer Project (DTP), which allows users to download and transfer their data between services easily.

via GIPHY

The DTP relies on a series of Adapters that can unravel propriety APIs into easily understandable data packets. Adapters are available in two forms, import and export data adapters, and authentication adapters for verifying and protecting users.

It is meant to reduce scrutiny from antitrust regulators, who worry that internet giants are using locked-down data to discourage competition.

Now, with the introduction of the transfer tool, users will not have to keep their FB account open to preserve their photos and videos for lifetime.

The tool will eventually work with other services. However, for now, the social media giant has started with Google.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft and Google team up to make Windows Spellcheck for Chrome and Edge

Jun 01, 2020
Microsoft and Google team up to make Windows Spellcheck for Chrome and Edge
Unlike Twitter, Facebook refuses to put warning on Trump's Minneapolis post, says it is not 'the arbiter of truth'

Twitter Fact check

Unlike Twitter, Facebook refuses to put warning on Trump's Minneapolis post, says it is not 'the arbiter of truth'

Jun 01, 2020
Twitter, Reddit, other internet firms oppose US rules requiring visitors to disclose social media info

Social media

Twitter, Reddit, other internet firms oppose US rules requiring visitors to disclose social media info

Jun 01, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg distances Facebook from Twitter in Trump fight, says it's stronger on free speech than other tech firms

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg distances Facebook from Twitter in Trump fight, says it's stronger on free speech than other tech firms

May 29, 2020
Facebook, Snap join other US companies condemning George Floyd's death, racism

Snapchat

Facebook, Snap join other US companies condemning George Floyd's death, racism

Jun 02, 2020
Twitter rolls out 'retweet with comment' feature for Android and the web

Twitter

Twitter rolls out 'retweet with comment' feature for Android and the web

May 22, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020