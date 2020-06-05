FP Trending

Facebook has announced that its data transfer tool, which sends images and videos to Google’s cloud service, is now available to everyone.

Alexandru Voica, tech communications manager at Facebook, posted on Twitter about the “100 percent roll out of photo and video transfer tool”.

Voica in March had said that Facebook was rolling out the tool in the UK and EU. “The tool is based on open-source code developed through our participation in the Data Transfer Project (DTP),” he said.

Today, we are reaching 100% rollout of our photo and video transfer tool that enables people to port their photos directly to Google Photos. With this rollout, the tool is now available globally to everyone on Facebook: https://t.co/1pck8PQoEe https://t.co/WBCeJGmMwp pic.twitter.com/IvHSgXNpbl — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) June 4, 2020

Starting today, we're rolling out a tool that enables people in the UK and EU to port their Facebook photos and video directly to Google Photos. The tool is based on open source code developed through our participation in the Data Transfer Project (DTP): https://t.co/DpOzLm4I9T — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) March 10, 2020

The company first introduced it in late 2019 in Ireland and later offered it in Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America in March. The tool was further expanded to the US in April.

This tool is found in “Your Facebook Information” section of the settings on the app. This feature, however, does not allow users to transfer all photos and videos at the same time to Google.

Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Twitter in 2018 formally announced the Data Transfer Project (DTP), which allows users to download and transfer their data between services easily.

The DTP relies on a series of Adapters that can unravel propriety APIs into easily understandable data packets. Adapters are available in two forms, import and export data adapters, and authentication adapters for verifying and protecting users.

It is meant to reduce scrutiny from antitrust regulators, who worry that internet giants are using locked-down data to discourage competition.

Now, with the introduction of the transfer tool, users will not have to keep their FB account open to preserve their photos and videos for lifetime.

The tool will eventually work with other services. However, for now, the social media giant has started with Google.