Friday, April 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook could face slack from Canada's privacy group over misuse of user data

Canada opened an investigation into how Facebook handles user data after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2019 16:17:01 IST

Facebook is no stranger when it comes to data misuse and in the US it could face a fine of up to $5 billion from the FTC for this. Slightly up north in Canada as well, there are reports emerging that the social media giant mishandled user data and broke local privacy laws.

Facebook could face slack from Canadas privacy group over misuse of user data

Representative Image.

“Facebook’s refusal to act responsibly is deeply troubling given the vast amount of sensitive personal information users have entrusted to this company,” says Daniel Therrien, privacy commissioner of Canada in a report published office of the privacy commissioner of Canada.

Canada opened an investigation into how Facebook handles user data after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which used a third-party app called TYDL to collect user data, came into the open. The report states that Facebook failed to obtain valid and meaningful consent of installing users, failed to obtain meaningful consent from friends of the users, had inadequate safeguards to protect user info and also failed to be accountable for user information that was under its control.

The regulators intend to take these issues to the Candian federal court in order to have Facebook change its privacy rules.

"The stark contradiction between Facebook’s public promises to mend its ways on privacy and its refusal to address the serious problems we’ve identified – or even acknowledge that it broke the law – is extremely concerning,” said Therrien.

Facebook is currently worth $40 billion more than it was right before the Cambridge Analytica scandal erupted. Mark Zuckerberg in March said he was open to government oversight of social media, and in a blog post said Facebook's future is in private messaging. The company is also working on a WhatsApp-based payments system.

With inputs from Reuters

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4


also see

Social Media

US Senator Warner eyes social media bills for hate speech, data portability

Apr 12, 2019
US Senator Warner eyes social media bills for hate speech, data portability
Facebook could register first drop in quarterly profits since mid-2015: Report

Facebook

Facebook could register first drop in quarterly profits since mid-2015: Report

Apr 23, 2019
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Despite Code of Ethics for social media platforms during polls, no way to gauge if it's working

Newstracker

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Despite Code of Ethics for social media platforms during polls, no way to gauge if it's working

Apr 18, 2019
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook removed 574 posts; Twitter deleted 49 accounts violating Model Code of Conduct

Lok Sabha Election

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook removed 574 posts; Twitter deleted 49 accounts violating Model Code of Conduct

Apr 26, 2019
Disney CEO Iger takes a dig at social media, says Hitler would have loved it: Variety

Newstracker

Disney CEO Iger takes a dig at social media, says Hitler would have loved it: Variety

Apr 12, 2019
Vir Das on Conan O'Brien; Kunal Nayyar shares photo of The Big Bang Theory series finale's script: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

SocialMediaStalkersGuide

Vir Das on Conan O'Brien; Kunal Nayyar shares photo of The Big Bang Theory series finale's script: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Apr 24, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019