tech2 News Staff

Facebook has been working on ways to link your Instagram posts to the main Facebook app for quite some time. There have been several features in Instagram such as cross-posting your posts to your Facebook account and even sharing your Instagram Story to Facebook Stories. Now it appears that soon you would be able to import Instagram Stories directly from the Facebook app.

Jane Manchun Wong, who has previously given reliable information on upcoming Instagram updates, was the first to spot the new feature. It would appear that you can select your Instagram posts on your Facebook app and then share it to Facebook stories.

Facebook is testing Stories Importing from Instagram This cross-posting feature was only available on Instagram previously pic.twitter.com/1vHeciBKyg — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 30, 2019

There also looks to be a feature which will automatically share your future Instagram Stories to Facebook. Quite a few of these test features never make it to the main app so we will have to wait and see if and when this update comes to Facebook.

More recently, Facebook has been working on a new messaging app for Instagram called Threads. It will be a companion app for Instagram that will allow users to share personal details such as status, location, speed, battery life and more with their close friends.

