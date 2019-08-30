Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook could bring a feature to import Instagram Stories on its native app

You can select your Instagram posts on your Facebook app and then share it to Facebook stories.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 19:47:09 IST

Facebook has been working on ways to link your Instagram posts to the main Facebook app for quite some time. There have been several features in Instagram such as cross-posting your posts to your Facebook account and even sharing your Instagram Story to Facebook Stories. Now it appears that soon you would be able to import Instagram Stories directly from the Facebook app.

Facebook could bring a feature to import Instagram Stories on its native app

New Facebook feature under test.

Jane Manchun Wong, who has previously given reliable information on upcoming Instagram updates, was the first to spot the new feature. It would appear that you can select your Instagram posts on your Facebook app and then share it to Facebook stories.

There also looks to be a feature which will automatically share your future Instagram Stories to Facebook. Quite a few of these test features never make it to the main app so we will have to wait and see if and when this update comes to Facebook.

More recently, Facebook has been working on a new messaging app for Instagram called Threads. It will be a companion app for Instagram that will allow users to share personal details such as status, location, speed, battery life and more with their close friends.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Spotify

Spotify is reportedly working on Instagram-like Story feature for its platform

Aug 20, 2019
Spotify is reportedly working on Instagram-like Story feature for its platform
Want to empower AR, self-expression among Indian creators via Lens Studio: Snap Inc's Eitan Pilipski

Snapchat

Want to empower AR, self-expression among Indian creators via Lens Studio: Snap Inc's Eitan Pilipski

Aug 27, 2019
First interactive Instagram music video launched, shot on phone, features AR effects

Instagram

First interactive Instagram music video launched, shot on phone, features AR effects

Aug 22, 2019
Instagram working on Threads, a new messaging app for your closest friends

Instagram

Instagram working on Threads, a new messaging app for your closest friends

Aug 27, 2019
Facebook adds tool for reporting fake news and misinformation on Instagram

Fake News

Facebook adds tool for reporting fake news and misinformation on Instagram

Aug 16, 2019
WhatsApp starts to get new 'WhatsApp from Facebook' tag in the latest beta update

WhatsApp

WhatsApp starts to get new 'WhatsApp from Facebook' tag in the latest beta update

Aug 18, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019