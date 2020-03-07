Saturday, March 07, 2020Back to
Facebook closes London offices until Monday due to coronavirus

LONDON (Reuters) - Facebook said on Friday it is closing its London offices until Monday after a visiting employee from Singapore was diagnosed with coronavirus. "An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices February 24-26, 2020," Facebook said in a statement.


ReutersMar 07, 2020 00:15:08 IST

"We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then."

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

