Friday, September 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets Trump, seeks to mend fences in Washington

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg met with President Donald Trump on Thursday during a fence-mending visit to Washington where the chief executive faced aggressive questioning from lawmakers about the social network's failures to protect consumer privacy. Trump posted a photo with Zuckerberg on Twitter and called their session a "nice meeting" in the Oval Office.


ReutersSep 20, 2019 07:17:09 IST

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets Trump, seeks to mend fences in Washington

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg met with President Donald Trump on Thursday during a fence-mending visit to Washington where the chief executive faced aggressive questioning from lawmakers about the social network's failures to protect consumer privacy.

Trump posted a photo with Zuckerberg on Twitter and called their session a "nice meeting" in the Oval Office. Facebook said the tech executive "had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today." Neither side disclosed specifics of their discussion.

Trump has castigated Facebook repeatedly, accusing it of being biased in favour of Democrats. The company has faced a barrage of other criticism over privacy lapses, election-related activity and its dominance in online advertising, giving rise to calls for more regulation and anti-trust investigations.

Wearing a suit and tie rather than his usual hoodie, Zuckerberg met on Thursday, the second day of the three-day visit, with Senators Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Mike Lee. He also had dinner with lawmakers, including Senator Richard Blumenthal, on Wednesday evening.

Zuckerberg took no questions from reporters as he moved from office to office on Capitol Hill. He will meet with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Representative Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, on Friday and will meet with several high-ranking House Democrats.

After his meeting with the Facebook founder, Hawley, a tough critic, said that discussions had been "frank," often a euphemism for contentious. He urged Zuckerberg to sell Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp units, which would limit how much information it could compile about an individual from different sources.

"I said to him, 'Prove that you're serious about data. Sell WhatsApp. And sell Instagram,'" Hawley told reporters. "Safe to say he was not receptive to those suggestions."

Hawley has accused Facebook of suppressing conservative speech including when it found this month that statements on the anti-abortion group Live Action's Facebook page were false and temporarily restricted access to it.

Hawley expressed exasperation with the CEO's acknowledgement that restricting access to the page had been an error. Urging Facebook to submit its content moderation process to an independent third-party audit, he said, "The company talks a lot. I'd like to see some action."

BUILDING BRIDGES

Despite the harsh words, Zuckerberg's trip appeared aimed at building bridges with Congress. While some lawmakers like Hawley were quick to upbraid the CEO, several senators praised Zuckerberg for taking extensive time to meet.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner told Fox Business Network, "Facebook leadership realizes that failure to have federal legislation (on internet issues) is actually going to hurt them and the whole platform industry in the long run."

Facebook has spent the last several years under fire for a string of lapses including inappropriately sharing information belonging to 87 million users with a now-defunct British political consultancy, triggering a $5 billion fine.

The company, which is an advertising powerhouse, faces antitrust investigations by the Federal Trade Commission and a number of state attorneys general, as well as numerous legislative proposals that seek to restrict how it operates.

It may also face an antitrust probe by the U.S. Justice Department. Senator Lee was critical of what he saw as duplication in federal investigations in a hearing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Tim Ryan; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Gold slides 2%, silver sheds 4% on trade optimism, strong U.S. data

Sep 06, 2019
Gold slides 2%, silver sheds 4% on trade optimism, strong U.S. data
Peugeot, Dongfeng agree to restructuring plan for Chinese venture

Newstracker

Peugeot, Dongfeng agree to restructuring plan for Chinese venture

Sep 06, 2019
Global stocks jump, Treasury yields soar on news of U.S.-China trade talks

Newstracker

Global stocks jump, Treasury yields soar on news of U.S.-China trade talks

Sep 06, 2019
Exclusive: Mexico moves to launch world's largest oil hedge program - sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Mexico moves to launch world's largest oil hedge program - sources

Sep 06, 2019
Oil gains 1% on drop in U.S. crude stocks, trade optimism

Newstracker

Oil gains 1% on drop in U.S. crude stocks, trade optimism

Sep 06, 2019
Exclusive: Middleman implicates top executives at Vitol, Trafigura in alleged bribery ring

Newstracker

Exclusive: Middleman implicates top executives at Vitol, Trafigura in alleged bribery ring

Sep 06, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019