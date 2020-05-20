Wednesday, May 20, 2020Back to
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg worried about China’s influence on internet regulation

Facebook CEO said there is a model coming out of countries like China that have quite different values than Western countries.


FP TrendingMay 20, 2020 18:23:07 IST

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has raised alarm over China’s influence on internet regulations. In a conversation with European Union official Thierry Breton, Zuckerberg said he was reportedly worried countries across the world would follow the Chinese model for regulating internet services.

According to a CNBC report, the Facebook CEO called the move “really dangerous.” He said, “What I worry about is, right now I think there are emerging two very different frameworks underpinned by very different sets of values.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Reuters

Zuckerberg said that he thinks there is a model coming out of countries like China that have quite different values than Western countries.

The Facebook founder and Breton discussed a number of issues ranging from how social platforms are fighting misinformation to governance in the one-hour live-streamed debate.

A report in The Verge said that Zuckerberg praised EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which implemented changes for how Facebook, Twitter, Google, and other internet companies collect user data.

The report quoted Breton saying that working together would be key. “I think that’s something that’s extremely important, is our ability to work together to design together, the right government tools, and behavior,” he added.

This is not the first time that Zuckerberg has raised concerns regarding China's internet policies. Last year, during a speech at the Georgetown University he attacked Chinese app TikTok for their censorship.

He had said that China is exporting its social values and claimed that US companies that do business with the Asian country were influenced by its values.

“Our services like WhatsApp are used by protestors and activists due to strong encryption and privacy practices while on TikTok mentions of these same protests are censored, even in the US,” Zuckerberg had said.

