Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to give speech on ‘voice and free expression’

Zuckerberg will be presenting his beliefs on why voice is important and the major threats to free expression.


tech2 News StaffOct 17, 2019 15:24:32 IST

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that he will be presenting a live speech that he’s been writing to reflect his views on voice and free expression. The Facebook CEO will give the speech via live video on his Facebook page at 10 am PT or 10.30 pm IST.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Reuters

Zuckerberg said that this will be the most comprehensive take on his views on why he believes that voice is important and how giving people a voice and bringing them together needs to be done simultaneously. He will also cover how different challenges can be addressed when more voice is introduced to the internet, and discuss the major threats to free expression around the world.

The announcement was made by Zuckerberg in a Facebook post and he mentions that it will be his “unfiltered take” on the things he has learned over the past few years. The social media giant is yet again surrounded in controversy after revealing that it won’t be fact-checking the posts by politicians. As reported by The Verge, this is the first time Zuckerberg is going to express his views in a live speech since until now, he has been speaking his mind via blog posts on Facebook.

It’s going to be interesting to see the scope of his speech since the timing is close to the presidential elections. The CEO will probably explain and try to defend the company’s role in the age of political misinformation.

