Thursday, November 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 08 November, 2018 10:28 IST

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg rejects request to testify before the UK Parliament

Facebook rejected the invitation to appear before the so-called “international grand committee” session 27 November

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has rejected a request to appear before an international parliamentary committee delving into the questions around fake news.

The rebuff came after Damian Collins, the head of the UK Parliament’s media committee, joined forces with his Canadian counterpart in hopes of pressuring Zuckerberg to testify, as he did before the US Congress.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis - RC1B8AF06ED0

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2018. Image: Reuters

Facebook rejected the invitation to appear before the so-called “international grand committee” session 27 November, arguing it wasn’t possible for Zuckerberg to appear before all Parliaments.

Collins says pressure is building, with counterparts in Australia, Argentina and Ireland having joined the grand committee in the time since Zuckerberg was invited.

He says “five Parliaments are now calling on you to do the right thing by the 170 million users in the countries they represent”.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

also see

Surveillance

Ex-Facebook security chief calls out Apple for supporting surveillance in China

Oct 25, 2018

WhatsApp Ads

WhatsApp to begin showing ads within its Status feature soon says VP Chris Daniels

Oct 31, 2018

Facebook

Viral fake video shared via Facebook causes political upheaval in Cameroon

Nov 05, 2018

Fake News

Fake news and the wild web: Regulatory measures needed to make platforms accountable

Oct 26, 2018

Fake News

Web-based tool Iffy Quotient to monitor fake news on Facebook and Twitter

Oct 28, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump accuses media houses of purposely reporting his 'fake news media' comment inaccurately

Oct 30, 2018

science

Astrophysics

Study finds that 3 moons orbit the Earth, 2 of those are massive dust clouds

Nov 08, 2018

Toilets revolution

Bill Gates lauds futuristic toilet that turns waste to fertilizer without water

Nov 06, 2018

Conservation

Rare, vital plants may require an entirely different approach to conservation

Nov 06, 2018

Mars Lander

InSight mission's landing sight on Mars is unremarkable, plain as vanilla: NASA

Nov 06, 2018