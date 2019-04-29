Monday, April 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg builds his wife Priscilla Chan a glowing 'Sleep Box'

Mark Zuckerberg has built the Sleep Box to help his wife sleep better

tech2 News StaffApr 29, 2019 12:16:35 IST

In a recent post on Instagram, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture of a 'Sleep Box' he built for his wife Priscilla Chan to help her sleep better.

The 'Sleep Box' emits a soft glow instead of showing the time, something Zuckerberg thought stressed out Chan as she went about her day raising two young kids. Being a mother of two children can be stressful and Chan struggles with it like any other mother.

In the post, Zuckerberg says that the Sleep Box is on Chan's nightstand. "...and between the hours of 6-7 am it emits a very faint light — visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. She gets stressed when she wakes up at night and looks at the time on her phone and if it is time to go to her children."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg builds his wife Priscilla Chan a glowing Sleep Box

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan. Image: Getty Images

According to Zuckerberg, this is helping his wife sleep better.  e goes on to talk about how making something for his wife "is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude."

Zuckerberg's friends have shown interest in owning something similar. Zuckerberg has called upon entrepreneurs to run with this idea and bring it to fulfilment for the general public.

Some comments on the post have not been too kind though. For instance, English singer Lily Allen commented, "If your wife told you that white supremacy was keeping her up at night, do you think you could engineer an algorithm to make it go away, or be very very faint?"

Image credit: Instagram

Image credit: Instagram

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Instagram

Instagram founders left due to disagreement with Zuckerberg on app's future: Report

Apr 17, 2019
Instagram founders left due to disagreement with Zuckerberg on app's future: Report
WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Zuckerberg

Apr 26, 2019
Facebook will not comply with data localisation laws in authoritarian countries

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook will not comply with data localisation laws in authoritarian countries

Apr 27, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg's podcast is just an audio version of the interviews he has conducted

Zuckerberg podcast

Mark Zuckerberg's podcast is just an audio version of the interviews he has conducted

Apr 25, 2019
Facebook could register first drop in quarterly profits since mid-2015: Report

Facebook

Facebook could register first drop in quarterly profits since mid-2015: Report

Apr 23, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' against rivals

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' against rivals

Apr 17, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019