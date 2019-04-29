tech2 News Staff

In a recent post on Instagram, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture of a 'Sleep Box' he built for his wife Priscilla Chan to help her sleep better.

The 'Sleep Box' emits a soft glow instead of showing the time, something Zuckerberg thought stressed out Chan as she went about her day raising two young kids. Being a mother of two children can be stressful and Chan struggles with it like any other mother.

In the post, Zuckerberg says that the Sleep Box is on Chan's nightstand. "...and between the hours of 6-7 am it emits a very faint light — visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. She gets stressed when she wakes up at night and looks at the time on her phone and if it is time to go to her children."

According to Zuckerberg, this is helping his wife sleep better. e goes on to talk about how making something for his wife "is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude."

Zuckerberg's friends have shown interest in owning something similar. Zuckerberg has called upon entrepreneurs to run with this idea and bring it to fulfilment for the general public.

Some comments on the post have not been too kind though. For instance, English singer Lily Allen commented, "If your wife told you that white supremacy was keeping her up at night, do you think you could engineer an algorithm to make it go away, or be very very faint?"

