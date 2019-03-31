Sunday, March 31, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a 'more active role' in governing the Internet

Facebook CEO says the responsibility for monitoring internet content is too great for firms alone.

ReutersMar 31, 2019 10:15:18 IST

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg called on Saturday for regulators to play a “more active role” in establishing rules that govern the internet, as the world’s largest social media network struggles to defuse criticism.

Zuckerberg, whose company is under pressure for failing to adequately police content and protect user privacy on its platform, wrote in a Washington Post article that a “standardized approach” for removing content would help keep internet companies “accountable.”

Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a more active role in governing the Internet

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Reuters

“By updating the rules for the Internet, we can preserve what’s best about it - the freedom for people to express themselves and for entrepreneurs to build new things - while also protecting society from broader harms,” Zuckerberg wrote.

His comments followed a Washington Post report saying the US government and Facebook were negotiating a multibillion-dollar fine settlement over the company’s privacy lapses.

Zuckerberg also called for updated legislation focused on protecting elections, including new rules aimed at online political advertising that “reflect the reality of the threats” faced by social media companies.

US intelligence and law enforcement agencies say Russian internet trolls helped spread divisive content and disinformation on Facebook in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science


also see

Facebook

Facebook faces charges of discrimination in targeted housing ads from HUD

Mar 28, 2019
Facebook faces charges of discrimination in targeted housing ads from HUD
Facebook claims to be taking steps to reduce spread of fake news ahead of elections

Facebook

Facebook claims to be taking steps to reduce spread of fake news ahead of elections

Mar 27, 2019
Cambridge Analytica data scandal: Timeline of year gone by shows Facebook has a lot to do

Cambridge Analytica

Cambridge Analytica data scandal: Timeline of year gone by shows Facebook has a lot to do

Mar 18, 2019
New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video was viewed 4,000 times before it was taken off

NewsTracker

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video was viewed 4,000 times before it was taken off

Mar 19, 2019
Despite Cambridge Analytica and upcoming elections, the govt is still sitting on critical data protection legislation

Elections 2019

Despite Cambridge Analytica and upcoming elections, the govt is still sitting on critical data protection legislation

Mar 20, 2019
Facebook pulls 2,632 accounts from Iran, Russia for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'

Facebook

Facebook pulls 2,632 accounts from Iran, Russia for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'

Mar 27, 2019

science

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

DRDO

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

Mar 29, 2019
Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Doctoral Research

Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Mar 29, 2019
All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019