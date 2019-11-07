Thursday, November 07, 2019Back to
Facebook’s ‘Catalogs’ on WhatsApp will allow businesses to showcase their products

The Product Catalogs section will act as a mobile storefront for small businesses using WhatsApp.


Nov 07, 2019

Unveiled during the Facebook F8 2019 conference, the Product Catalogs feature on WhatsApp was meant for small businesses to be able to showcase their products in a single place. The company has now released the feature in its WhatsApp Business app on both Android and iOS in several countries.

WhatsApp product catalogs is now live on Android and iOS.

Before the feature was rolled out, businesses would either share photos of their products with potential customers or redirect them to their website or Facebook page. To make it effortless, WhatsApp – owned by Facebook – has started rolling out the feature in the app, announced by the company. Now, business owners can have their own product store or portfolio right within WhatsApp without sending their customers to an external site.

The 'Catalogs' page looks like a regular online storefront with products listed along with details. Information such as name, description, and price can be added to every individual item. Every item can also have its own image. WhatsApp has released a video guide on how to use the feature so that any business can create their own page.

'Catalogs' is now being rolled out to Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK, and the US. WhatsApp Business app users can check out the feature right away.

