Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 14 November, 2018 14:15 IST

Facebook can increase young adults' desire to drink by 3.5 times: Report

The study suggests that the alcohol industry needs to improve the voluntary self-regulatory system that governs its advertising.

Alcohol advertisements on social media sites such as Facebook can increase young adults' desire to drink if the ads contain pro-drinking comments from users, according to a research.

The study showed that social media users who view alcohol ads are also more likely to "Like" or "Share" an ad when it has pro-drinking comments.

These pro-drinking comments coupled with high user engagement increased the desire to drink by 3.5 times, especially in those with alcohol problems.

Representational image.

Representational image.

"Heavy alcohol users and those who are alcohol dependent may be the most susceptible to the potential effects of pro-drinking comments," said the researchers led by Jonathan Noel, from the University of Connecticut.

The ads, coupled with positive comments about drinking, may serve as alcohol cues "and an increased desire to drink after exposure to alcohol cues may predict relapse after treatment for alcoholism".

With hundreds of corporate-sponsored alcohol ads on social media sites (with millions of Likes and Shares), plus millions of views of alcohol ads on YouTube, alcohol companies have expanded platforms to reach young consumers.

The study suggests that the industry needs to improve the voluntary self-regulatory system that governs its advertising, possibly by limiting or banning comments on social media advertising.

The study, appearing in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, involved 120 young adults, aged 21 to 24 years, living in the US who viewed four beer advertisements posted on Facebook.

The lowest desire to drink was found after participants were exposed to ads with anti-drinking comments plus a high "user engagement" (i.e., Likes/Shares/Comments).

Further, compared with the ads with anti-drinking comments, ads with pro-drinking comments left participants more than twice as likely to say they would Like or Share the ad.

"There is more information on social media than just a post or a message. We are exposed to how other users respond to a post, and it is those responses that can influence your desire to drink," Noel said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

also see

Facebook

Facebook is allegedly encouraging teenage girls to befriend middle-aged men

Nov 11, 2018

Selfies

Posting too many selfies on social media may make you narcissistic: Study

Nov 12, 2018

Social Media

Excessive use of social media apps could lead to depression and loneliness: Study

Nov 12, 2018

Social media

Snapchat, Facebook working towards boosting voter turnout for US elections

Nov 02, 2018

NewsTracker

Teacher from Assam arrested for making 'derogatory comment' about Narendra Modi on Facebook

Oct 30, 2018

Social media

Vietnam wants 50 percent of social media users on domestic platforms by 2020

Nov 09, 2018

science

Infosys Prize 2018

IISc, TIFR professors clinch Infosys Prize for their contributions to science

Nov 14, 2018

Healthcare

Is India's healthcare system failing premature babies even before they are born?

Nov 14, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch on schedule for liftoff today from Sriharikota

Nov 14, 2018

Gaganyaan

Russian cosmonaut offers his training, experience in space to Gaganyaan astronauts

Nov 13, 2018