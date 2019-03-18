Monday, March 18, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook blocks Dhruv Rathee's account for sharing excerpts from Hitler's biography

Social media platforms are one of the most crucial campaign mediums.

tech2 News Staff Mar 18, 2019 11:06:14 IST

The 2019 General Elections are only 30 days away. Social media platforms are one of the most crucial campaign mediums.

These two independent statements make more sense together when you see YouTuber and activist Dhruv Rathee's latest tweet about his Facebook account being blocked for the next 30 days.

Facebook blocks Dhruv Rathees account for sharing excerpts from Hitlers biography

For the uninitiated, Dhruv Rathee is a 23-year-old YouTuber who often shares his commentary on national and international news, and he calls himself 'politically centrist'. He has over 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube and is followed by over 2.2 million people on Twitter. Apparently, his "engagement rates are one of the biggest in India, competing with BJP’s top propaganda pages, including [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi’s official page".

Rathee's account has been blocked owing to a post he recently shared on Facebook where he shared some paragraphs from the biography of Adolf Hitler. Facebook told the YouTuber that the post violated their community standards.

Whether mere coincidence or just bad luck, the timing of the ban is certainly unfortunate.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science
Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8
Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

also see

YouTube

Google adds realistic-looking selfie AR filters for its YouTube Stories

Mar 12, 2019
Google adds realistic-looking selfie AR filters for its YouTube Stories
Facebook asked by Delhi High Court to remove links of derogatory Ramdev video

Facebook

Facebook asked by Delhi High Court to remove links of derogatory Ramdev video

Mar 05, 2019
New Zealand mosque shooting: Why couldn't tech companies stop the video from going viral?

New Zealand

New Zealand mosque shooting: Why couldn't tech companies stop the video from going viral?

Mar 16, 2019
Google to ban political advertising on its platform before the Canadian federal election

Google

Google to ban political advertising on its platform before the Canadian federal election

Mar 05, 2019
YouTube Music, YouTube Premium now live in India with subscriptions starting from Rs 99 per month

YouTube Music

YouTube Music, YouTube Premium now live in India with subscriptions starting from Rs 99 per month

Mar 12, 2019
YouTube to give 'information panels' in search results in India to counter fake news

YouTube

YouTube to give 'information panels' in search results in India to counter fake news

Mar 08, 2019

science
Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Seabed 2030

Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Mar 18, 2019
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Space rocks

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Mar 18, 2019
Dormant viruses become active during spaceflight, threaten astronaut health: NASA

Astronaut Health

Dormant viruses become active during spaceflight, threaten astronaut health: NASA

Mar 18, 2019
How many eggs is too many? Cholesterol, link to heart disease analyzed in new study

Nutrition

How many eggs is too many? Cholesterol, link to heart disease analyzed in new study

Mar 18, 2019