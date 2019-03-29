Reuters

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday the company removed 200 pages, groups and accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the Philippines, citing "coordinated inauthentic behavior".

The company said its investigation found that such activity was linked to a network organized by a person named Nic Gabunada, former chief executive of Omnicom Media Group Philippines.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

