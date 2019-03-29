Friday, March 29, 2019Back to
Facebook blocks 200 accounts in Philippines

Facebook Inc said on Thursday the company removed 200 pages, groups and accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the Philippines, citing "coordinated inauthentic behavior". The company said its investigation found that such activity was linked to a network organized by a person named Nic Gabunada, former chief executive of Omnicom Media Group Philippines.

Mar 29, 2019

Facebook blocks 200 accounts in Philippines

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday the company removed 200 pages, groups and accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the Philippines, citing "coordinated inauthentic behavior".

The company said its investigation found that such activity was linked to a network organized by a person named Nic Gabunada, former chief executive of Omnicom Media Group Philippines.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

