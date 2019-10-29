Tuesday, October 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook being used as a human rights violation tool yet again, this time in Assam: Report

A new report examined how Facebook is being used to spread hate speech to fuel ethnic violence.


tech2 News StaffOct 29, 2019 13:30:25 IST

Facebook has become a playground for human rights violations once again as the platform is being used to spread hate speech against minorities in Assam, claims a new report from Avaaz.

Avaaz is a non-profit organisation that works for human rights issues across the world. The Bengali-Muslim minority population in the region is being targeted after the government launched a controversial programme called National Register of Citizens (NRC) to curb illegal immigration.

Facebook being used as a human rights violation tool yet again, this time in Assam: Report

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Reuters

As reported by Buzzfeed News, offensive comments and posts that violate Facebook’s standards on hate speech were posted nearly 100,000 times and viewed at least 5.4 million times said the report. It went through 800 posts on the platform related to Assam and the NRC in its report titled Megaphone for Hate: Disinformation and Hate Speech on Facebook During Assam’s Citizenship Count. Comments calling the minority group as “criminals”, “dogs”, “pigs”, “rapists”, and “terrorists” were found in these posts.

Avaaz senior campaigner Alaphia Zoyab said that Facebook is being used as a “megaphone for hate” against the vulnerable minorities in Assam. She said that since the social giant isn’t dedicating the resources necessary to keep the group safe on the platform, it’s complicit in the persecution of these people.

Facebook responded to Avaaz and Buzzfeed News saying that it seeks to protect the rights of minorities and marginalised communities around the world and in India. It claimed that content found violating its policies is removed as soon as Facebook is made aware of it.

The social media platform was caught up in a similar controversy earlier for not doing enough to protect the Rohingya Muslim minority group in Myanmar. Anti-Muslim content calling for ethnic violence against the group was routinely posted on the platform that ultimately led to the displacement of 700,000 Rohingya Muslims in 2017.

Facebook banned 20 organisations and individuals from the platform following a UN report that called it a “useful instrument for those seeking to spread hate.” The company admitted that it was "too slow" to act on the issue.

Avaaz claims in its report that Facebook hasn’t been vigilant enough with the situation arising in Assam. It requested the company to establish better moderation to monitor hate speech being posted against the minority group. However, Avaaz says that Facebook has declined to do so.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Facebook

Facebook executive expects financial backers despite of big companies leaving

Oct 17, 2019
Facebook executive expects financial backers despite of big companies leaving
Facebook is planning to launch a dedicated 'News' tab this week: Report

Facebook

Facebook is planning to launch a dedicated 'News' tab this week: Report

Oct 24, 2019
Facebook News launched in a testing phase with major publications in the US

Facebook

Facebook News launched in a testing phase with major publications in the US

Oct 25, 2019
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg admits to hosting dinners with conservative politicians

Facebook

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg admits to hosting dinners with conservative politicians

Oct 15, 2019
Facebook to face $35 billion class-action lawsuit over misuse of facial recognition data

Facebook

Facebook to face $35 billion class-action lawsuit over misuse of facial recognition data

Oct 20, 2019
Libra shouldn't be launched until the international risks it poses are addressed: G7 nations

Facebook Libra

Libra shouldn't be launched until the international risks it poses are addressed: G7 nations

Oct 18, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019