Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 23 August, 2018 14:21 IST

Facebook bans myPersonality, a third-party app that misused data of 4 million users

Facebook, said the company has banned the app that was mostly active prior to 2012.

Nearly four million users had their personal data misused by a third-party app called 'myPersonality', Facebook revealed on 23 August.

In a blog post, Ime Archibong, Vice President of Product Partnerships at Facebook, said the company has banned the app that was mostly active prior to 2012.

"We banned 'myPersonality' for failing to agree to our request to audit and because it's clear that they shared information with researchers as well as companies with only limited protections in place," Archibong said.

Facebook said it would notify those who were affected.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"Given we currently have no evidence that 'myPersonality' accessed any friends' information, we will not be notifying these people's Facebook friends. Should that change, we will notify them," said the company.

After the massive Cambridge Analytica scandal that affected nearly 87 million users, Facebook launched its investigation in March into thousands of third-party apps.

It has since then suspended more than 400 apps due to concerns around the developers who built them or how the information people chose to share with the app may have been used.

The social media platform has also changed several of it's policies in the recent past—such as the expansion of App Review and that no information will be shared with apps if people haven't used them in 90 days.

tags


3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

also see

Facebook

Facebook rolls out Mentorships feature for select groups on the platform

Aug 10, 2018

Facebook

Journalists, scholars ask Facebook to review rules for research on the site

Aug 09, 2018

Facebook

Facebook denies reports which say 'Mark Zuckerberg doesn't care about publishers'

Aug 14, 2018

Instagram hacked

Hackers are taking control of hundreds of Instagram accounts as users lose hope

Aug 14, 2018

Facebook India

Facebook is reportedly planning a major shuffle of its top management in India

Aug 09, 2018

Facebook

Facebook reaches out to US Digital Forensic Research Lab to battle fake news

Aug 08, 2018

science

Space Travel

National effort needed for making advanced materials for space missions: ISRO chief

Aug 23, 2018

Turtles

Turtles weren't always toothless: 'missing link' in turtle evolution found

Aug 23, 2018

Astronomy

New telescope to track down Earth’s 'minimoons' being tested in Chile

Aug 22, 2018

Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane grows to Category 5 storm as it approaches Hawaii's coast

Aug 22, 2018