Facebook appoints Avinash Pant for the role of Marketing Director for India

Roles in marketing, sales, partnerships and policy have been filled in the last few months at Facebook India.


tech2 News StaffJan 24, 2020 16:40:12 IST

For the past few months, Facebook India has been recruiting for key roles across its family of apps including Instagram and WhatsApp. It has appointed Avinash Pant as the Marketing Director of India to drive the social network’s consumer marketing efforts in the country.

Facebook appoints Avinash Pant for the role of Marketing Director for India

Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook's F8 developers conference. Image: Reuters.

With 22 years of experience across global companies including Nike, Coca-Cola, Disney and Redbull, Pant will be filling in the newly created role at Facebook India. Formerly, Pant worked as the Marketing Director for Redbull India where he was responsible for building the brand locally through partnerships and content across sports, music and dance.

Pant will be reporting to Facebook India’s Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan, who directly reports to Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park.

Mohan said, “We’ve been working towards deepening our mission to build empowered communities, form stronger local partnerships, create economic opportunities for SMBs and entrepreneurs to grow in India, and, to do our part to break the gender imbalance on the Internet. Consumer marketing is a new strategic area of focus for Facebook and one where we will dramatically increase our investment in communicating directly to consumers. Avinash is one of the best marketers in the country, and am delighted that he is joining us on this exciting charter to shape the voice of Facebook’s family of apps in India.”

