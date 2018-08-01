Facebook has announced that it will bring changes to the navigation bar in its mobile app.

According to a report by the CNET, the redesign will appear different for both iPhones and Android phones. In the iPhone the navigation bar will appear at the bottom of the phone, while in Android phones it will appear at the top.

The new feature was reportedly being tested since February and it is expected to launch in a few weeks, globally.

What do these changes entail?

As of now, you must be seeing the newsfeed, groups, friend requests or suggestions, marketplace, notifications, and menu. Facebook is redesigning this feature where users will see only those tabs which they use most often. For instance, those who do not use Marketplace or Groups, may not see that option.

Speaking to CNET, Facebook’s Product Manager Alexa Andrzejewski said, "We want the shortcuts available in the navigation bar to reflect how an individual uses Facebook." These changes will be reflected by reading the user's activity.

It is still in the redesigning stage. The social networking giant reportedly said that it intends to use atleast four to six icons in their navigation bar. Those icons which do not appear on the navigation bar will sit in the menu option.

It is not known how Facebook will bring the design change. However, this is another way for Facebook to personalise the user experience.