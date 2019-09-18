Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
Facebook announces its new camera accessory for your television called Portal TV

You just need to Plug Portal into your TV using the HDMI port, sign in to your Facebook accounts.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 21:04:07 IST

Social media giant Facebook has announced a new device today which happens to be for your TV called the Portal TV. The device will start shipping from November 5th for $149  in the US or you can also take two devices for $50 off. Apart from the Portal TV the company also announced the 10-inch Portal and the 8-inch Portal Mini which are smaller versions of the Portal Plus announced.

Portal TV by Facebook.

Portal TV will bring the company’s wide-angle video chats to your TV. You just need to Plug Portal into your TV using the HDMI port, sign in to your Facebook accounts and you can start making video calls using WhatsApp and Messenger. The device itself uses Facebook’s Smart Camera technology to pan and zoom to track people as they move in and out of the room.

For those with privacy concerns, since Facebook does not have the greatest history with keeping your data secure, you can cover the mic and camera with a button or sliding cover at the front. When you wish to make a call you need to say 'Hey Portal', to wake up the device and ask it to call a person in your network. The device has till now not been announced for the Indian market.

 

