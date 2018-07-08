Sunday, July 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 08 July, 2018 10:38 IST

Facebook announces enhanced security measures ahead of Pakistan general elections

Facebook has increased the number of safety and security people working on this area.

Facebook announced to have enhanced security measures ahead of the July 25 general elections in Pakistan, a media report said on Sunday.

facebook digital1280

The social media giant has increased the number of safety and security people working on this area, with dedicated teams focused on preventing abuse on the platform during elections and started training of the Election Commission of Pakistan's officials with the goal of increasing transparency and helping authorities promote civic engagement, company spokesman Sarim Aziz told Dawn news on Saturday.

"Ensuring the integrity of elections around the world, including in Pakistan, Facebook has taken a number of steps to protect elections from abuse and exploitation, including enhanced security measures to protect pages of political parties and candidates, improving the enforcement of its ads policies and greater ads and page transparency, better use of machine learning to combat fake accounts, and working to reduce the spread of false news," Aziz said.

Regarding the social media giant's coordination with the Pakistani authorities ahead of the general elections, Aziz told Dawn: "We have also dramatically increased the number of safety and security people working on this area, with dedicated teams focused on preventing abuse on our platform during elections.

"We have been working with Election Commission of Pakistan to better understand and address the specific challenges faced here in Pakistan, to inform our community on civic issues, and help ensure that candidates are safe on the platform.

"Facebook has also been training election commission officials on how our platform works, with the goal of increasing transparency, improving security, and helping authorities promote civic engagement."

The measures come as a follow-up of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's April announcement to improve security and transparency ahead of elections in different countries, including Pakistan.

Zuckerberg had said the social media portal would require all political ads on its platform to clearly mention who is paying for the message and for their identity to be verified, "in a bid to curb outside election interference".

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

Facebook

Facebook is testing Keyword Snooze feature to hide spoilers from NewsFeed

Jun 28, 2018

Facebook

Facebook stocks record an all time high of $203.3 despite data privacy issues

Jul 07, 2018

Facebook

Facebook Stories to allow Likes, Reactions and interactive stickers based feedback

Jun 28, 2018

Instagram

Facebook’s Instagram bet has paid off, but how long before child overtakes parent?

Jun 28, 2018

Social Media

Instagram users in the US spend an average of 53 mins on the app daily

Jun 26, 2018

Twitter

Twitter suspended over one million accounts daily to curb misinformation: Report

Jul 07, 2018

science

Nuclear Energy

France, world's most nuclear-dependent nation, faces 'failings' in nuclear safety

Jul 08, 2018

Vaccines

Candidate for new AIDS vaccine advances to next phase of pre-approval trials

Jul 08, 2018

Plastic Ban

Businesses continue to flourish for plastic giants even amid new regulations

Jul 08, 2018

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018