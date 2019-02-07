Thursday, February 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook announces digital skilling program for tribal girls in 5 Indian states

This training programme is being held in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh.

Press Trust of India Feb 07, 2019 08:21:03 IST

Facebook on Wednesday announced a digital skilling, mentorship programme aimed at inspiring and guiding tribal girls in five states to become village-level digital leaders for their communities.

"Spanning across West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, the initiative seeks to nurture and train young girls from India's tribal heartland across three core areas - digital literacy, life skills, leadership and entrepreneurship," Facebook said in a statement.

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

The programme -- Going Online As Leaders (GOAL) -- will see 25 eminent personalities from diverse backgrounds like business, education and health to politics, arts and entrepreneurship volunteering and personally mentoring four girls each from tribal communities in these states.

"Spanning a period of one year, the programme will see on-ground trainers impart digital literacy to the identified girls through a dedicated digital skilling curriculum while the 25 women leaders mentor them via Facebook or WhatsApp on a fortnightly basis," the statement added.

To be a part of the programme, applicants will be required to be over 18 years of age and of tribal origin.

"The programme will specifically focus on girls who've dropped out of school due to financial constraints, reside near the skilling centre to ensure regular participation," the statement added.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Facebook

Apple bans Facebook from running its 'research program' on iOS devices

Jan 31, 2019

Facebook

15 years of Facebook, 15 years of controversy: A timeline of events

Feb 05, 2019

Facebook accused of allowing 'friendly fraud' to profit and intentionally mislead kids

Jan 28, 2019

Facebook

Statue of Limitation? Facebook bans museum from posting images of nude statues

Feb 06, 2019

Facebook

Facebook to take down its data-hungry research app from iOS after backlash

Jan 30, 2019

Facebook

Facebook's Moments app to shutdown on 25 February due to lack of users: Report

Jan 25, 2019

science

Magnetism

Magnet hitting trampoline covered with iron filings shows invisible field lines

Feb 06, 2019

Conservation

New Zealand's rare Hihi birds to be protected using eavesdropping technology

Feb 06, 2019

Earth and Moon

Stunning image of Moon's far side and Earth captured by Chinese satellite

Feb 06, 2019

Origin of Life

Life on Earth may have begun with an ancient, violent collision that made the Moon

Feb 06, 2019