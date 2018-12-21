Friday, December 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook and Twitter take down fake news pages and content ahead of Bangladesh elections

Twitter said it had identified and suspended 15 accounts originating from Bangladesh for “engaging in coordinated platform manipulation.”

Reuters Dec 21, 2018 10:20 AM IST

Facebook and Twitter said on Thursday they had removed accounts and fake news pages linked to the Bangladesh government which had posted anti-opposition content, days ahead of an election in the South Asian nation.

Facebook, Bangladesh’s most popular social network with an estimated 30 million users, said it had removed nine fake news pages “linked to individuals associated with the Bangladesh government” which mimicked those of independent news outlets.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

It also took down six accounts as they, along with the pages, were found “engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour.” One of the accounts had 11,900 followers.

Spokesmen for the Bangladesh government including for the home and information ministers did not respond to calls seeking comment late on Thursday.

“This kind of behaviour is not allowed on Facebook under our misrepresentation policy because we don’t want people or organisations creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they are, or what they’re doing,” Facebook’s head of Cybersecurity Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a statement.

Twitter said it had identified and suspended 15 accounts originating from Bangladesh for “engaging in coordinated platform manipulation.”

“Based on our initial analysis, it appears that some of these accounts may have ties to state-sponsored actors,” it added. The accounts had fewer than 50 followers, it said.

Facebook and other tech giants are under pressure to increase efforts to remove misleading or illegal content, and ensure fake news is not uploaded and disseminated. Although Facebook has stepped up fact-checking, it still faces criticism that it is too slow to close rogue accounts.

Mufti Mahmud Khan, a spokesman for Bangladesh’s elite security force Rapid Action Battalion that has been tasked by the government with monitoring online content in the run-up to the 30 Dec polls, did not comment on the Facebook statement.

File image of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Reuters

File image of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Reuters

He said his team had arrested 30 people in recent weeks, some linked to the opposition, who posted “anti-government propaganda” by making clones of popular news websites.

Facebook’s move comes as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League is seeking to win a third term in power amid accusations of carrying out attacks on opposition party candidates.

The opposition National Unity Front alliance said on Wednesday that 14 of its candidates had been arrested and 1,500 injured in attacks this month by ruling party workers.

The Awami League has denied the allegations and accused the opposition of trying to disrupt a peaceful election environment. Hasina said on Wednesday her party wouldn’t use “unfair means” to win.

Under Hasina’s decade-long rule several people have been arrested for putting up Facebook posts critical of the government, including a prominent photographer released last month after over 100 days in prison.

Her government has taken steps to improve Bangladesh’s digital infrastructure, including making the internet more affordable, but it has kept tight control.

During mass student protests this August, the police’s cybercrime unit said it had scoured Facebook posts to crack down on what it called “fake news” being spread to provoke protests.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

also see

Election

India's general election 2019 will be the biggest test of social media influence on results

Dec 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Vijay Diwas in Bangladesh: Dhaka posthumously honours 12 Indian soldiers for sacrificing their lives in 1971 war

Dec 17, 2018

Online regulation

Australia to set up a new regulatory body to monitor Facebook and Google's domination

Dec 10, 2018

Jack Dorsey defends his controversial Myanmar tweets after Twitter backlash

Dec 12, 2018

Twitter

Twitter to give option for toggling to the reverse-chronological feed on its app

Dec 19, 2018

Social Media

Facebook, Twitter receive open letter by bereaved mother to stop showing baby ads

Dec 13, 2018

science

Lasers & Burns

Non-invasive method uses laser flashes to gauge how well burn wounds are healing

Dec 21, 2018

Breakthrough of 2018

New techniques to study processes in individual cells coined 'Breakthrough of 2018'

Dec 21, 2018

Gender Disparity

UN COP24 saw fewer women leading discussions this year as usual, reports reveal

Dec 21, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO shares visuals from cameras on GSLV-F11 of GSAT-7A launch, release into orbit

Dec 21, 2018