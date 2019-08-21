Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook, Amazon and Google call French digital tax discriminatory and retroactive

The proposed three percent tax on total annual revenues of companies that provide services to French consumers applies only to the largest tech companies


Agence France-PresseAug 21, 2019 10:26:21 IST

American tech giants Amazon, Facebook and Google joined forces on Monday to decry the French digital tax as retroactive and discriminatory.

President Donald Trump is considering retaliating against the tax, approved July 11, with punitive tariffs on French wine imports, prompting an investigation by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR).

The so-called GAFA companies appeared at a USTR hearing on possible countermeasures and were unanimous in their complaints, calling the tax a "troubling precedent."

The tax, which Washington considers unfair, adds yet another bone of contention to the transatlantic trade disputes that now also include steel, aluminium, automobiles, aircraft and agriculture.

The proposed three percent tax on total annual revenues of companies that provide services to French consumers applies only to the largest tech companies, which are mostly US-based.

Facebook, Amazon and Google call French digital tax discriminatory and retroactive

US big tech firms. Image: Reuters

For Amazon, where France represents the second largest European market for e-commerce, the levy "creates double taxation," said Peter Hiltz, director of tax planning for the online retail giant.

Some 58 percent of Amazon's sales are through partner companies, which stand to take the hit.

The tax "negatively impacts Amazon and thousands of small and medium businesses," Hiltz said.

"Amazon cannot absorb the expenses," and the company "already informed partners that their fee will increase starting 1 October," he added

Some internet heavyweights have taken advantage of low-tax jurisdictions in places like Ireland while paying next to nothing in other countries where they derive huge profits.

The United States has been pushing for an overarching agreement on the taxation of digital commerce through the Group of 20 economic fora, but France pressed ahead on its own.

It is "an imperfect solution to address an outdated tax system," said Jennifer McCloskey of the Information Technology Industry Council, which supports a multilateral agreement under the auspices of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development.

Hiltz agreed, saying the companies believe "an international agreement under the OECD is reachable."

The tax will apply to about 30 companies with at least $28 million (€25 million) in sales in France and $831 million worldwide.

But it does not apply to other internet operators like media companies.

The tax touches "a handful of internet business when every sector is becoming digital," Google's Nicholas Bramble said at the hearing.

Taxing only this part of the industry "doesn't make sense."

The companies also complained that the tax is retroactive since it will apply from the beginning of 2019, something they have "never seen" before, according to Alan Lee of Facebook.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Donald Trump

US President Trump accuses Google of 'very illegal' action, offers no evidence

Aug 07, 2019
US President Trump accuses Google of 'very illegal' action, offers no evidence
Donald Trump delays 10% tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump as relief for retailers, technology groups

NewsTracker

Donald Trump delays 10% tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump as relief for retailers, technology groups

Aug 14, 2019
Tough to regulate Facebook, Google and Amazon given their bewildering complexity

Tech regulation

Tough to regulate Facebook, Google and Amazon given their bewildering complexity

Aug 15, 2019
Donald Trump says 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses concerns over recession, faltering economic growth

Donald Trump says 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses concerns over recession, faltering economic growth

Aug 19, 2019
Apple AirPods and other wearable products will not escape 10% additional China tariffs

AirPods

Apple AirPods and other wearable products will not escape 10% additional China tariffs

Aug 14, 2019
Googlers sign public petition to urge Google to not accept any projects from US ICE

Google

Googlers sign public petition to urge Google to not accept any projects from US ICE

Aug 16, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019