Reuters

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday it was allowing U.S.-based political candidates to run branded content on its social networking platforms.

Branded content is created by celebrities or influential personalities to promote a paid message on social media.

While Facebook requires content creators to disclose any paid partnership, it does not consider such content as advertisement since the company does not charge for it.

"After hearing from multiple campaigns, we agree that there's a place for branded content in political discussion on our platforms", a company spokesman said.

Facebook said branded content from political advertisers will not be included in its Ad Library - a transparency tool for political ads - unless it is promoted using the company's advertising tools.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in San Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.