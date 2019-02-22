Friday, February 22, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook allows advertisers to target users based on a perceived interest in Nazism

Facebook back in 2018 pulled out 5,000 ad categories that could be used for discrimination.

tech2 News Staff Feb 22, 2019 13:08:57 IST

Facebook still has quite a long way to go in its endeavour of eliminating racism from its ad targeting service. A new report reveals that the social media giant is allowing advertisers to target users based on their perceived interest in Nazi ideologies.

An investigation by the Los Angeles Times found that Facebook lets advertisers buy ads targeting people with an interest in neo-Nazi terminology, musicians and Holocaust-deniers. To be more specific, the publication bought ads from Facebook and let them target thousands of users based on their interest in chief Third Reich propagandist Joseph Goebbels, concentration camp doctor Josef Mengel, Holocaust leader Heinrich Himmler and a neo-nazi punk band called Skrewdriver.

Facebook. Reuters.

Facebook. Reuters.

Having flagged these racist markers to Facebook, company spokesman Joe Osborne reverted to the publication stating that these ad categories were used very rarely and that they existed to target those with an interest in historical material. However, he did acknowledge that the company should have spotted them sooner and could do better.

"Most of these targeting options are against our policies and should have been caught and removed sooner," the Facebook spokesman told the paper. "While we have an ongoing review of our targeting options, we clearly need to do more, so we're taking a broader look at our policies and detection methods."

But this certainly isn't the first time that Facebook's ad targeting has come under the scanner for racial targetting.

News publications like ProPublica and The Intercept have found Facebook's ad platform allowing advertisers to target users based on anti-Semitic terms in the past.

A separate investigation by ProPublica also found that Facebook was allowing the placement of discriminatory ads on its platform by letting advertisers remove certain people by their race or ethnicity.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

also see

Facebook

US govt reportedly forced Facebook to decrypt messages, court keeps this secret

Feb 12, 2019

Facebook

Facebook will soon allow users to check how their contact info is used for ad targeting

Feb 08, 2019

Facebook

Facebook accused of 'intentionally and knowingly' violating UK privacy rules

Feb 18, 2019

Facebook

Facebook keeps a list of people it deems to be a threat and then tracks their movements

Feb 15, 2019

facebook

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is 'innovator in privacy', unwittingly disses Portal

Feb 21, 2019

Facebook

Facebook adds new privacy controls that lets you block background location tracking

Feb 21, 2019

science

Cloning Concerns

Cloning Conundrums: Dr Duplicate & Dr Ditto answer concerns, FAQs on cloning today

Feb 22, 2019

Asteroid Sampling

Touchdown! Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft lands on distant asteroid to grab sample

Feb 22, 2019

Dolly the Sheep

22 years since Dolly the first cloned sheep, here's how her legacy has come along

Feb 22, 2019

JAXA's Hayabusa-2 hours away from its first landing attempt to mine asteroid Ryugu

Feb 21, 2019