Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 18 July, 2018 13:53 IST

Facebook AI Research expands by collaborating with new academics for research

Facebook AI is expanding with academic collaborations in Pittsburgh, Seattle, London and Menlo Park.

Facebook's Artificial Intelligence research was launched four years ago to focus on the science and technology of AI by frequently investing in academia and collaborating with academic communities. It is now expanding further with new academic collaborations in Pittsburgh, Seattle, London and Menlo Park.

Facebook says that this dual affiliation model is common at Facebook AI Research (FAIR), and most researchers from around the world work by splitting their time between FAIR and a university job.

FAIR announced four new additions on 17 July, to help build new AI-specific labs.

A man waits for an elevator in front of a Facebook logo. Image: Reuters

A man waits for an elevator in front of a Facebook logo. Image: Reuters

The first collaboration is in Pittsburgh with Jessica Hudgins from Carnegie Mellon University, who will focus on robotics. Her research focuses on computer graphics, animation, and robotics with an emphasis on generating and analyzing human motion. She will also work at the Facebook Reality Lab in Pittsburgh. Abhinav Gupta, also from Carnegie Mellon will join her and will focus on large-scale visual and robot learning, self-supervised learning, and reasoning. They will retain their Carnegie Mellon University positions part-time.

The second collaboration is in Seattle, with Luke Zettlemoyer who is an associate professor at Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington. He will focus on computational semantics, including deep learning methods for multilingual language understanding.

Next, the third collaboration is in London, with Andrea Vedaldi, who is the associate professor of engineering science at the University of Oxford. He will be researching image understanding, specifically on unsupervised learning through large and diverse visual datasets and by understanding the geometric 3D reasoning. Bloomsbury AI team will also join FAIR in London.

The final collaboration is in Melno Park, California with Jitendra Malik, from UC Berkely.

Apart from this, Facebook claims that they plan to support a number of PhD students so that they can conduct research in collaboration with researchers at FAIR and their university faculty. They also state that they provide millions in funding to the schools from which they have hired.

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Facebook

Facebook's 'Talk the Walk' AI guide can help you navigate without access to GPS

Jul 12, 2018

AI

India keen on implementing AI for better governance, says union commerce minister

Jul 13, 2018

Duplex

Google confirms that it is not testing Duplex with any enterprise clients

Jul 06, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

AI and VR driven devices need to be embraced to bridge healthcare gap: Survey

Jul 11, 2018

IBM

IBM is set to provide Hindi translation service using its AI platform Watson

Jul 09, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Machine learning technique developed to predict the biological age of muscles

Jul 06, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018