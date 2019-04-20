Saturday, April 20, 2019Back to
Facebook AI can turn your friends into playable characters of a game

The AI uses actual-global videos to build novel photo sequences for a digital person.

tech2 News StaffApr 20, 2019 11:46:38 IST

Facebook has advanced a synthetic intelligence gadget that is capable of making your preferred buddies from real-world become playable characters of a game.

The machine referred to as Pose2Pose is a framework that uses the references from the actual-global videos to build novel photo sequences for a digital person that can be controlled the use of joystick or keyboard, VentureBeat reviews.

Facebook AI can turn your friends into playable characters of a game

Facebook Gaming. Reuters

To teach the system, the researchers used actual videos of a tennis player, someone swinging sword indoors, and someone walking. The usage of the reference, the gadget become capable of effectively produce dynamic elements such as numerous camera perspective and character apparel.

The researchers agree with the Pose2Pose can pave way for a new generation of video sports with sensible snapshots.

