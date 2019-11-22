Friday, November 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook agrees to provide additional documents in California AG data privacy probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has agreed to turn over additional documents after the California state attorney general's office went to court earlier this month to compel the social media firm to comply with requests for information in its privacy investigation. Under a joint stipulation filed in San Francisco Superior Court, the company agreed by Nov. 26 to respond some of the document requests.


ReutersNov 22, 2019 03:16:39 IST

Facebook agrees to provide additional documents in California AG data privacy probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has agreed to turn over additional documents after the California state attorney general's office went to court earlier this month to compel the social media firm to comply with requests for information in its privacy investigation.

Under a joint stipulation filed in San Francisco Superior Court, the company agreed by Nov. 26 to respond some of the document requests. It also agreed to a schedule to provide additional documents in December and January.

For California's document requests that remain in dispute, a judge will hold a Feb. 19 hearing. Facebook did not immediately comment.

In July, Facebook agreed to pay a record-breaking $5-billion fine to resolve a Federal Trade Commission probe into its privacy practices and said it would will boost safeguards on user data.

Facebook also faces an investigation by 47 U.S. states and territories over concerns the company engaged in anti-competitive practices, put consumer data at risk and pushed up advertising prices. Additionally, it is under investigation by the FTC and the Justice Department.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget

Nov 08, 2019
'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
Mood of Japan manufacturers at its bleakest since 2013, outlook weak - Reuters Tankan

Newstracker

Mood of Japan manufacturers at its bleakest since 2013, outlook weak - Reuters Tankan

Nov 07, 2019
Italian PM says ArcelorMittal wants mass layoffs; government rejects demand

Newstracker

Italian PM says ArcelorMittal wants mass layoffs; government rejects demand

Nov 07, 2019
Amazon adds Zip Co's buy now, pay later platform to its Australia website

Newstracker

Amazon adds Zip Co's buy now, pay later platform to its Australia website

Nov 07, 2019
Qualcomm's licensing forecast, helped by Apple deal, drives share gains

Newstracker

Qualcomm's licensing forecast, helped by Apple deal, drives share gains

Nov 07, 2019
Acting UAW head to examine 'every inch' of union in scandal's wake

Newstracker

Acting UAW head to examine 'every inch' of union in scandal's wake

Nov 07, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019