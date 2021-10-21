Thursday, October 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook agrees to pay French newspapers for content shared by users on the platform

Facebook said that beside paying for French content it would also launch a French news service, Facebook News, in January.


Agence France-PresseOct 21, 2021 18:23:55 IST

Facebook said Thursday it had reached an agreement with some French newspapers to pay for news content shared by its users, months after Google announced plans to remunerate them for articles shown in web searches.

Facebook said the licensing agreement with the APIG alliance of national and regional newspapers "means that people on Facebook will be able to continue uploading and sharing news stories freely amongst their communities, whilst also ensuring that the copyright of our publishing partners is protected."

News outlets struggling with dwindling print subscriptions have long seethed at the failure of Google particularly to give it a cut of the millions it makes from ads displayed alongside news stories.

In January, Google said it had reached a draft agreement with APIG to pay publishers for a selection of content shown in its searches.

The deal was seen as a victory for France's battle to protect the publishing rights of the press and news agencies.

France was the first country in the EU to enact a 2019 EU directive on these so-called neighbouring rights, but Google initially refused to comply, saying media groups already benefit by receiving millions of visits to their websites.

Facebook said that, beside paying for French content, it would also launch a French news service, Facebook News, in January to "give people a dedicated space to access content from trusted and reputable news sources."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook

Facebook to reportedly get new name as part of major rebranding exercise: Here's all you need to know

Oct 21, 2021
Facebook to reportedly get new name as part of major rebranding exercise: Here's all you need to know
Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp ride high on popularity wave despite outages and whistleblowing claims, finds survey

NewsTracker

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp ride high on popularity wave despite outages and whistleblowing claims, finds survey

Oct 09, 2021
Facebook issues ‘sincere apology’ after experiencing second outage in a week

NewsTracker

Facebook issues ‘sincere apology’ after experiencing second outage in a week

Oct 09, 2021
From Cambridge Analytica to 2021 whistleblower, how it's been a rough ride for Facebook in recent years

NewsTracker

From Cambridge Analytica to 2021 whistleblower, how it's been a rough ride for Facebook in recent years

Oct 07, 2021
Sorry for the disruption: Mark Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp going down for five hours

Mark zuckerberg

Sorry for the disruption: Mark Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp going down for five hours

Oct 07, 2021
Facebook announces plans to hire 10,000 workers in Europe Union to build its 'metaverse'

NewsTracker

Facebook announces plans to hire 10,000 workers in Europe Union to build its 'metaverse'

Oct 18, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021