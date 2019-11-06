Wednesday, November 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook admits 100 third-party developers may have had access to user information

At least 11 of Facebook’s developer partners had accessed the retained user data in the last 60 days.


tech2 News StaffNov 06, 2019 14:29:00 IST

Facebook has revealed that around 100 software partners or simply developers had unauthorised access to user information. This was discovered when the social media giant was conducting a review of the data it shares with its software partners.

Facebook admits 100 third-party developers may have had access to user information

A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary code in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019. Image: Reuters.

In Facebook’s developer blog, it was announced that the company had removed and restricted several of its developer APIs owing to concern over partners getting access to data more than intended. The Groups API that acted as an interface between Facebook and apps with groups was changed back in April 2018. Before that, the groups were allowed to authorise an app to a group. Since the changes were made, if group admins authorised access, the app would receive information including the group’s name, number of users, and the content in the posts.

However, in a recent audit, Facebook found that some of the developers managed to retain access to user information from the groups despite of the changes. This included names and profile pictures related to group activity. Access was retained by these developers longer than Facebook intended and now it has been removed.

About 100 developers had access to the information since the changes were announced to the Groups API, and at least 11 of them accessed the data in the last 60 days. The company says that there wasn’t any evidence of abuse and it will conduct more audits to confirm whether the developers have deleted the data.

Facebook says it involved social media management and video streaming apps which were primarily used by group admins to manage the groups.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

Facebook

Facebook sued for discriminating on the basis of gender, age for financial service ads

Nov 01, 2019
Facebook sued for discriminating on the basis of gender, age for financial service ads
Facebook revenues rise by 28 percent in Q3, monthly users rise to 2.45 billion

Facebook

Facebook revenues rise by 28 percent in Q3, monthly users rise to 2.45 billion

Oct 31, 2019
Facebook is planning to launch a dedicated 'News' tab this week: Report

Facebook

Facebook is planning to launch a dedicated 'News' tab this week: Report

Oct 24, 2019
Facebook News launched in a testing phase with major publications in the US

Facebook

Facebook News launched in a testing phase with major publications in the US

Oct 25, 2019
Facebook to pay 500,000 pound penalty in UK over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook

Facebook to pay 500,000 pound penalty in UK over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Oct 30, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gives confusing testimony on political ads

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gives confusing testimony on political ads

Oct 25, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019