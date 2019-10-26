Saturday, October 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook ad policy challenged by false claim Republican Graham backs Green New Deal

By Elizabeth Culliford SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A left-leaning political group is challenging Facebook's policy not to fact-check some political ads by running a spot that falsely claims Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has endorsed the Green New Deal, a plan by prominent Democrats. Facebook Inc has come under fire in recent weeks over its decision to not fact-check ads run by politicians


ReutersOct 26, 2019 05:15:08 IST

Facebook ad policy challenged by false claim Republican Graham backs Green New Deal

By Elizabeth Culliford

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A left-leaning political group is challenging Facebook's policy not to fact-check some political ads by running a spot that falsely claims Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has endorsed the Green New Deal, a plan by prominent Democrats.

Facebook Inc has come under fire in recent weeks over its decision to not fact-check ads run by politicians. The new ad comes days after Green New Deal champion Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grilled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on whether his site would allow such an ad.

"Could I run ads targeting Republicans in primaries saying that they voted for the Green New Deal?," Ocasio-Cortez asked the tech executive at a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"Congresswoman, I don’t know the answer to that off the top of my head," Zuckerberg replied. "I think probably."

Facebook has drawn criticism over its ad policy from Democratic candidates running in the 2020 presidential election such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Last week, Zuckerberg said Facebook did not want to stifle political expression.

Facebook spokesman Tom Channick said that since the new ad came from a political action group, rather than a politician, it was eligible for review by the company's third-party fact-checking partners.

"We have sent it to them for review," Channick told Reuters, adding that the ad would be removed if found to be false.

The new ad cycles through archive footage of Republicans such as former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon before splicing together two real videos of Graham to make it look as if he said, "We believe in the Green New Deal." It also mentions the false endorsement in the ad text.

Senator Graham's office said it was aware of the ad and confirmed the senator opposes the Green New Deal, a proposal championed by Ocasio-Cortez that would eliminate U.S. greenhouse gas emissions within a decade.

Graham has previously called the proposal a "disaster" and said it would "destroy the American economy."

Adriel Hampton, treasurer of the group behind the ad, The Really Online Lefty League, said he came up with the idea to draw attention to the problems around false claims in online political advertising. He has spent $50 to show the ad online.

"There appears to be little to nothing to stop serious election manipulation through false advertising, and that's bad for our democracy," Hampton said in an email to Reuters.

Ahead of the November 2020 election, lawmakers have also expressed concerns over the spread of misinformation through manipulated video, particularly deepfakes, which use machine learning to create realistic content where a person appears to say or do something they did not.

The video of Graham was manually edited, Hampton said."No deepfakes needed," he said. "Very low-budget, very easy to do."

He said that he intended the false claim to be obvious to spot by including the claim that Graham endorsed the Green New Deal in the ad's text.

"While a lot of people think our ad is funny, we've seen a lot of folks taking it at face value, and THAT is alarming," he added.

(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford, editing by Peter Henderson and Cynthia Osterman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Newstracker

India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024

Oct 14, 2019
India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
DUP's Dodds says North Ireland must stay in full UK customs union - Repubblica

Newstracker

DUP's Dodds says North Ireland must stay in full UK customs union - Repubblica

Oct 13, 2019
Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves one dead, forces 100,000 to flee

Newstracker

Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves one dead, forces 100,000 to flee

Oct 12, 2019
Ex-envoy tells impeachment inquiry Trump ousted her based on 'false claims'

Newstracker

Ex-envoy tells impeachment inquiry Trump ousted her based on 'false claims'

Oct 12, 2019
Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves 1 dead, forces 100,000 to flee

Newstracker

Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves 1 dead, forces 100,000 to flee

Oct 12, 2019
As new Syrian exodus unfolds, some fear they will never go home

Newstracker

As new Syrian exodus unfolds, some fear they will never go home

Oct 12, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019