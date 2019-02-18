Monday, February 18, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook accused of 'intentionally and knowingly' violating UK privacy rules

UK lawmakers believe that Facebook behaves like ‘digital gangsters’ in the online world.

tech2 News Staff Feb 18, 2019 09:38:27 IST

Legal and political woes are only mounting higher for Facebook. A 108-page report by British lawmaker has accused the social media giant of violating its data privacy and anti-competition laws. The UK lawmakers believe that Facebook was 'intentionally and knowingly' violating these laws.

The report concludes five main suggestions:

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in contempt of UK parliament in refusing three separate demands for him to present evidence. Instead, in all three instances, he sent junior employees to address these meetings, who were unable to answer the committee’s questions.
  • "We need new independent regulation with tough powers and sanctions regime to curb the worst excesses of surveillance capitalism and the forces trying to use technology to subvert our democracy".
  • Tech companies functioning in the UK should be taxed in order to help fund the work for the Information Commissioner's Office and a new regulator set up to oversee them.
  • UK regulator should have special powers to launch legal action if companies breach any law.
  • UK's existing electoral regulations are "hopelessly out of date for the internet age" and need urgent reform.
Facebook's CEO explains why the comapny wants to merge Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger into one unified platform.. Image: Reuters

Facebook's CEO explains why the company wants to merge Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger into one unified platform. Image: Reuters

The British members of Parliament also suggest that the country needs dedicated laws to govern Facebook and other Silicon Valley giants. The UK lawmakers believe that Facebook behaves like a ‘digital gangster’ of the online world, and considers itself above and beyond any law.

The lawmakers have also requested that social media companies remove “harmful” or “illegal” content on their platforms and be held liable for it.

According to The Guardian report, the committee’s chairman, Damian Collins says that platforms like Facebook are threatening UK's Democracy via the "malicious and relentless targeting" of the users in the country with disinformation and "personalised dark adverts" from sources that are unidentifiable.

The report also noted that disinformation was not just spread on Facebook but also on platforms such as Twitter.

Facebook has also responded to this report. According to BBC, Facebook says, "We share the Committee's concerns about false news and election integrity and are pleased to have made a significant contribution to their investigation over the past 18 months, answering more than 700 questions and with four of our most senior executives giving evidence."

It added, "We are open to meaningful regulation and support the committee's recommendation for electoral law reform. But we're not waiting. We have already made substantial changes so that every political ad on Facebook has to be authorised, state who is paying for it and then is stored in a searchable archive for seven years. No other channel for political advertising is as transparent and offers the tools that we do."

The research on this report started two years ago in 2017 when concern about Facebook's role in the spread of false information was growing. However, this inquiry was reportedly turbo-charged in March 2018 when the Cambridge Analytica data-harvesting scandal was discovered.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Facebook

Facebook's daily user base grows by 9% in Q4, led by markets like India, Indonesia

Feb 07, 2019

Facebook Messenger

Facebook introduces a new feature to unsend messages on Messenger app

Feb 06, 2019

Facebook

Facebook will soon allow users to check how their contact info is used for ad targeting

Feb 08, 2019

Facebook

Facebook keeps a list of people it deems to be a threat and then tracks their movements

Feb 15, 2019

Facebook at 15

Facebook at 15: Things Mark Zuckerberg didn't talk about in his anniversary post

Feb 05, 2019

Social media giants

After Twitter, Facebook and Google likely to be summoned by Indian Parliamentary Panel over tax compliance and data privacy

Feb 13, 2019

science

Astronomy

Breathtaking high-resolution photo of the Moon leaves Reddit users crooning

Feb 18, 2019

Childhood Cancer

International Childhood Cancer Day: All you need to know about indicators and diagnosis

Feb 15, 2019

Energy

Energy demand around the world to soar 33 percent by 2040: BP forecast

Feb 15, 2019

Measles

WHO warns of measles making a comeback with cases of the infection rising

Feb 15, 2019