Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 04 October, 2018 12:34 IST

Facebook accused by US groups of allegedly violating privacy law for children

A complaint has been filed against Facebook for collecting kids' personal data without consent.

Several US groups advocating public and children's health have urged the federal trade regulators to take action against social media giant Facebook for allegedly violating children's privacy law.

The 18-member group led by the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC) on Wednesday said the groups have filed a complaint asserting that Facebook's Messenger Kids, a controversial messaging application for children as young as five, collects kids' personal information without obtaining verifiable parental consent, Xinhua reported.

Messenger Kids is the first major social platform designed specifically for young children, but Facebook's parental consent mechanism does not meet the requirements of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), said CCFC, which called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe Facebook and take action against it.

Messenger for Kids. Facebook.

Messenger for Kids. Facebook.

Facebook Messenger Kids' privacy policy is incomplete and vague because any adult user can approve any account created in the app and "even a fictional 'parent' holding a brand-new Facebook account could immediately approve a child's account without proof of identity," CCFC said.

It further accused Facebook of disclosing data to unnamed third parties for "broad, undefined business purposes."

The CCFC said the advocacy groups have sent Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a letter signed by over 100 experts and advocates earlier this year to ask him to remove Messenger Kids from its platform.

"Messenger Kids blatantly violates COPPA's protections for children's privacy by collecting children's personal information without informed, verifiable parental consent," said Jim Graves, staff attorney and clinical teaching fellow at the Institute for Public Representation at Georgetown University Law Center.

Facebook launched Messenger Kids on iOS last December to let kids under 13 chat with friends and family. The app was later expanded to Android users in the United States, Canada and other countries. The social media giant argued that the app displays no ads and lets parents approve who their children would message.

But critics have been sceptic about Facebook's security measures in protecting children's privacy, and have been pushing for its closure since its debut last year.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

also see

Facebook

Facebook confirms that advertisers were privy to the phone number of its users

Sep 28, 2018

Facebook

Facebook grace period for permanent account termination extended from 14 to 30 days

Oct 04, 2018

Facebook

Facebook, Messenger Stories combined now have 300 million daily active users

Sep 27, 2018

CodeFWD

Facebook launches programme to boost coding among girls and underrepresented

Sep 26, 2018

Fake news

Indonesia to host weekly public briefings on fake news ahead of elections

Sep 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Facebook discloses security flaw which could have allowed 50 million accounts to be taken over by hackers

Sep 28, 2018

science

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018

Nobel for Chemistry

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to triad of American and British chemists

Oct 03, 2018

OSIRIS-REx

NASA's OSIRIS-REx slows down, begins maneuvers towards its target asteroid Bennu

Oct 03, 2018