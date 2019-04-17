Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

FAA panel finds Boeing 737 MAX software upgrade 'operationally suitable'

By David Shepardson (Reuters) - A Federal Aviation Administration review board said on Tuesday that a software update to the grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was found to be "operationally suitable." Boeing said earlier this month it planned to submit a software upgrade and additional training for the anti-stall system known as Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) on the planes to the FAA in the coming weeks for approval.

ReutersApr 17, 2019 01:06:31 IST

FAA panel finds Boeing 737 MAX software upgrade operationally suitable

By David Shepardson

(Reuters) - A Federal Aviation Administration review board said on Tuesday that a software update to the grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was found to be "operationally suitable."

Boeing said earlier this month it planned to submit a software upgrade and additional training for the anti-stall system known as Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) on the planes to the FAA in the coming weeks for approval.

The draft report from the FAA Flight Standardization Board (FSB) also said additional training was needed for MCAS, but not required to be done in a simulator. The board said ground training "must address system description, functionality, associated failure conditions, and flight crew

alerting."

Boeing shares were up 2 percent in afternoon trading.

Although shares bounced higher on the FAA news, investors were advised by the proxy firm Institutional Shareholder Services to press the company to vote for a shareholder proposal to split the role of chairman and chief executive.

Boeing did not immediately comment. The FAA still must approve the software package and training once Boeing formally submits them to the agency, an FAA spokesman said.

More than 300 Boeing 737 MAX jets have been grounded worldwide after nearly 350 people died in two crashes, one in Indonesia in October and another in Ethiopia last month.

The FAA is also convening a joint review with aviation regulators from China, Europe, Canada, Brazil, Indonesia, Ethiopia and other countries. American and Southwest have cancelled flights through early August because of the 737 MAX grounding.

The FSB board consists of experts, pilots and engineers. The FSB that reviewed the 737 MAX before it was certified in 2017 had unanimously agreed that additional "flight training was not needed" because there were no significant differences in handling compared to the earlier 737, acting FAA administrator Dan Elwell said at a Senate hearing last month.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Newstracker

Sports Direct chief offers to underwrite Debenhams rescue in return for CEO job: FT

Apr 07, 2019
Sports Direct chief offers to underwrite Debenhams rescue in return for CEO job: FT
Moroccan court upholds prison sentences against Rif protesters

Newstracker

Moroccan court upholds prison sentences against Rif protesters

Apr 06, 2019
Starboard drops Dollar Tree board challenge

Newstracker

Starboard drops Dollar Tree board challenge

Apr 06, 2019
Boeing cutting 737 MAX production in wake of two deadly crashes

Newstracker

Boeing cutting 737 MAX production in wake of two deadly crashes

Apr 06, 2019
Trump attorney pushes back on House panel's request for president's tax returns

Newstracker

Trump attorney pushes back on House panel's request for president's tax returns

Apr 06, 2019
S&P posts seven-day winning streak as jobs data allay economic fears

Newstracker

S&P posts seven-day winning streak as jobs data allay economic fears

Apr 06, 2019

science

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Plastic Pollution

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Apr 16, 2019
NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Exoplanets

NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Apr 16, 2019
Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Super-intelligent Monkeys

Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Apr 16, 2019
NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

NASA Awards

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Apr 16, 2019