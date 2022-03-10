Thursday, March 10, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Explorer Ernest Shackleton's Endurance ship found after a century near the Antarctica Peninsula

The team, which included more than 100 researchers and crew members, deployed underwater drones that combed the seafloor for two weeks in the area where the ship was recorded to have sunk in 1915.


The Associated PressMar 10, 2022 09:47:47 IST

Researchers have discovered the remarkably well-preserved wreck of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship, Endurance, in 10,000 feet of icy water, a century after it was swallowed up by Antarctic ice during what proved to be one of the most heroic expeditions in history.

A team of marine archaeologists, engineers and other scientists used an icebreaker ship and underwater drones to locate the wreck at the bottom of the Weddell Sea, near the Antarctica Peninsula.

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust's search expedition Endurance22 announced the discovery on Wednesday.

Images and video of the wreck show the three-masted wooden ship in pristine condition, with gold-leaf letters reading "Endurance" still affixed to the stern and the ship's lacquered wooden helm still standing upright, as if the captain may return to steer it at any time.

"This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen," said Mensun Bound, the director of the exploration. Bound noted the wreck is still upright, clear of the seabed "and in a brilliant state of preservation."

The discovery is "a titantic find" in "one of the world's most challenging environments," said maritime historian Steven Schwankert, who was not involved in the expedition.

The combination of deep, dark waters — no sunlight penetrates to 10,000 feet — frigid temperatures and sea ice have frustrated past efforts to find Endurance, but also explain why the wreck is in such good condition today.

The bottom of the Weddell Sea is "a very inhospitable environment for just about everything — especially the kind of bacteria, mites and wood-eating worms that would otherwise enjoy munching on a wooden shipwreck," said Schwankert.

The expedition Endurance22 embarked from Cape Town, South Africa, in early February in a ship capable of breaking through 3-foot (1-meter)-thick ice.

The team, which included more than 100 researchers and crew members, deployed underwater drones that combed the seafloor for two weeks in the area where the ship was recorded to have sunk in 1915.

"We have made polar history with the discovery of Endurance, and successfully completed the world's most challenging shipwreck search," said expedition leader John Shears.

The British explorer Shackleton never achieved his ambition to become the first person to cross Antarctica via the South Pole. In fact, he never set foot on the continent.

"Despite being designed to resist collision with ice floes and to break through pack ice, Endurance could not withstand being crushed by heavy sea ice," said Ann Coats, a maritime historian at the University of Portsmouth.

Shackleton himself noted the difficulty of the endeavor in his diary.

"The end came at last about 5 p.m.," he wrote. "She was doomed, no ship built by human hands could have withstood the strain."

Before the ship disappeared 3,000 meters below icy waters, Shackleton's crew loaded food and other provisions into three lifeboats to escape and set up camp on ice floes, where they used sled dogs to carry their provisions, according to Shackleton's diary.

In this photo issued by Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, a view of the bow of the wreck of Endurance, polar explorer's Ernest Shackleton's ship. Scientists say they have found the sunken wreck of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, more than a century after it was lost to the Antarctic ice. The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust says the vessel lies 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) below the surface of the Weddell Sea. An expedition set off from South Africa last month to search for the ship, which was crushed by ice and sank in November 1915 during Shackleton’s failed attempt to become the first person to cross Antarctica via the South Pole. (Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Georgraphic via AP)

Scientists say they have found the sunken wreck of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, more than a century after it was lost to the Antarctic ice. Image: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Geographic/PA/AP

Shackleton and his captain, Frank Worsley, then sailed across 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) of treacherous icy waters in a 22-foot (7-meter) ship to the island of South Georgia, a remote whaling community, to get help. That successful trip is considered a heroic feat of fortitude, and Shackleton's decisive response to imminent tragedy is still held up today as a model of how to lead in difficult circumstances.

"Shackleton was very good at planner and a good improviser — I have a feeling that the polar explorers of today would not survive the same kinds of things he endured," said Anna Wahlin, a polar researcher at the University of Gothenburg, who just returned from a two-month mission studying ice shelves and warming ocean currents in Antartica.

In Antartica, "everything is gray or white," and after only a few weeks, explorers "start to miss smelling Earth, walking in the forest, hearing birds chirp, seeing things that are green," she said.

The expedition to find Endurance comes a century after Shackleton's death in 1922. British historian and broadcaster Dan Snow, who accompanied the researchers, tweeted that the wreck's discovery on Saturday happened "100 years to the day since Shackleton was buried."

The ship is protected as a historic monument under the 6-decade-old Antarctic Treaty that is intended to protect the region's environment.

Researchers filmed the wreck, but nothing was recovered or disturbed. Instead, expedition organizers say they want to use laser scans to create a 3-D model of the ship that can be displayed in both traveling exhibits and a permanent museum exhibit.

"Shackleton, we like to think, would have been proud of us," the expedition's Bound wrote in a blog post.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

JBL Endurance Jump

JBL Endurance Jump review: Average sound but a great sports activity companion

Sep 24, 2018
JBL Endurance Jump review: Average sound but a great sports activity companion
Mark Webber to retire from racing at end of season

Formula One

Mark Webber to retire from racing at end of season

Oct 13, 2016
World Endurance Championship 2015: Porsche claims pole position in LMP1 category during qualifying at Bahrain

2015 fia world endurance championship

World Endurance Championship 2015: Porsche claims pole position in LMP1 category during qualifying at Bahrain

Nov 21, 2015
Karun Chandhok and team set fastest time in practice ahead of Le Mans endurance race

SportsTracker

Karun Chandhok and team set fastest time in practice ahead of Le Mans endurance race

Jun 02, 2015
Ferrari to end decades-long absence from Le Mans by competing in FIA World Endurance Championship 2023

SportsTracker

Ferrari to end decades-long absence from Le Mans by competing in FIA World Endurance Championship 2023

Feb 24, 2021
Scientists linked physical limit of human endurance to a person's stomach activity

Human endurance

Scientists linked physical limit of human endurance to a person's stomach activity

Jun 07, 2019

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021