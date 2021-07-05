Tuesday, July 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Explained: Why Pinterest’s banning of weight loss ads is an important sociocultural milestone

The move was made in order to prioritise mental health of users from across the globe, with the organisation hoping that other social media giants will follow suit.


FP StaffJul 05, 2021 23:54:48 IST

In a bid to "embrace body acceptance", Pinterest has become the first major social media platform to ban all forms of weight loss ads and posts that encourage certain body types or shapes over others from 1 July. According to a statement by the company, the move has been adopted to help people deal with body image issues after being in lockdown for over 15 months due to the pandemic.

The platform, that relies heavily on images, has also said that it will disallow testimonials on weight loss and products that aid in it, along with 'before-after' photos of the same, and advertisements referencing body mass index (BMI) as well.

In collaboration with the National Eating Disorders Association, Pinterest has formulated policies that will still allow posts and images on healthy living, eating habits, and fitness services to be hosted on the platform, as long as they do not focus on shedding weight. The move was made in order to prioritise mental health of users from across the globe, with Elizabeth Thompson, interim CEO of the organisation, hoping that other social media giants will follow suit.

For the company, this step is in extension to its guidelines, which had previously banned body-shaming products that encouraged harmful weight loss methods.

Between January and June 2021, spending on advertising by weight loss brands across various media like TV, digital and print touched $372 million, shooting up 89 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, according to advertising intelligence firm MediaRadar. It also reported a 120 percent spike in year-on-year spending for weight loss ads on Facebook.

According to this report by The Guardian, the platform has 60 percent female users across the world. In 2015, it blocked searches for content that could lead users to pro-eating disorder posts, and would instead redirect them to websites run by organisations helping combat this social and cultural ordeal.

This follows in the heels of Instagram issuing an "apology" in April 2021 for erroneously promoting weight loss posts to users tackling eating disorders. The company had previously, in 2019, blocked ads encouraging weight loss and cosmetic surgery for under-18 users, and taken action against posts making claims of “miraculous” weight loss.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Pinterest bans weight loss ads to protect users' mental health, terms decision a move against body shaming

Jul 02, 2021
Pinterest bans weight loss ads to protect users' mental health, terms decision a move against body shaming
Explained: 'Coronasomnia', the sleep disorder that spiked during the pandemic, and how to cope with it

TheNarrative

Explained: 'Coronasomnia', the sleep disorder that spiked during the pandemic, and how to cope with it

Jun 28, 2021
Explained: Amid backlash to Critical Race Theory in US, why an understanding of structural racism is vital

Explained: Amid backlash to Critical Race Theory in US, why an understanding of structural racism is vital

Jul 01, 2021
Explained: Augmented reality, and how artists and institutions used it to make culture an at-home experience during the pandemic

Explained: Augmented reality, and how artists and institutions used it to make culture an at-home experience during the pandemic

Jul 02, 2021
Explained: From The Lion King productions to audio dates, how Clubhouse took over the cultural discourse

Clubhouse

Explained: From The Lion King productions to audio dates, how Clubhouse took over the cultural discourse

Jun 21, 2021
Explained: Tang Ping or 'lying flat' movement initiated by Chinese youth that resists increased work pressures

Explained: Tang Ping or 'lying flat' movement initiated by Chinese youth that resists increased work pressures

Jun 24, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021