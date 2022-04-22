Friday, April 22, 2022Back to
Explained: What Is WiFi Calling, Its Benefits & How To Get It Activated On Your Phone

WiFi calling can be a lifesaver in densely populated urban areas where cellular coverage can get sketchy sometimes. Apart from improving call quality, the feature also has several other added benefits.


FP ExplainersApr 22, 2022 15:56:14 IST

In the last couple of years, we have seen the quality of mobile networks go downhill. As a result, we must have experienced calls getting dropped frequently, and in most cases, the quality of the voice calls is patchy at best. This is where WiFi calling comes in. 

To put it very basically, Instead of using LTE or 4G data to boost the signals over which voice calls operate, WiFi calling is a system, in which your phone uses the WiFi networks around itself. The way it works is calling works through transmitting the same cellular data packets as Wi-Fi VoIP through a Wi-Fi connection and across the internet.

The end result is that we get a much better and more sustainable connection which also substantially improves the quality of the connection. 

What is WiFi Calling & How Does It Work?

WiFi calling is a feature that allows users to make and receive calls and texts over a WiFi network instead of your telecom provider’s network. Basically, your phone sends data packets containing voice over WiFi and then over the internet to the person who’s on the other end of the call. Your device needs to support WiFi calling, which usually is true for most devices that have been manufactured after 2017. 

Does It Use More Power & Data?

WiFi Calling is actually much more energy efficient in the larger scheme of things. As an individual, you’ll spend about 4-5MBs for a 5-minute call. As for power consumption, it is usually less than what a regular call would use up, especially if you’re in an area that has patchy telecom coverage. 

Furthermore, cellular data depends on cell towers which can be expensive to install and much more expensive to maintain. WiFi calling is carried over telecom internet cables, so there is very little energy wastage.

What Does WiFi Calling Cost?

WiFi calling doesn’t cost you anything. It is a free service and users don’t have to pay anything extra to use it. All they need to do is ensure their device supports the feature and their service provider has activated the feature on their end. 

What Are The Benefits Of WiFi Calling?

WiFi calling has several benefits. First, the call quality is remarkably better in most cases. Secondly, it is very effective in densely populated areas where cellular coverage might be weak, for example in high rise apartments. Third, you don’t have to pay extra to get better quality services. And finally, if you only use WiFi calling and avoid cellular calls, you may be able to get more screen-on time from your cell phone.

There are a few drawbacks of using WiFi calling that one needs to keep in mind. It can be a little slower to connect, but once connected, the signal strength is off the charts. Currently, service providers do not allow users to make international calls using WiFi calling. Also, in sparsely populated areas, WiFi calling doesn’t work well.

How To Activate WiFi Calling?

You actually don’t need to do anything to activate WiFi Calling, your service provider activates it, as long as your device supports the feature.

How Do I Check If My Service Provider Has Activated WiFi Calling?

If you’re using an Android phone, go into Settings > Mobile Networks or Connections > Wi-Fi and then see if Wi-Fi calling is visible or not. Or, when you’re connected to the WiFi and are making a call, you should be able to see the WiFi symbol in the dialer screen.

If you’re using an iPhone go into the settings > Phone > Mobile Data > Wi-Fi calling. The option will only show if your provider supports Wi-Fi calling.

