Explained: What is Clean Energy Charging that Apple has enabled on their latest iPhones

Apple’s Clean Energy Charging feature aims to reduce a user’s carbon footprint by charging when lower carbon-emission electricity is available. Currently, the feature is available only in the US, but will be rolled out to other countries as well.


FP ExplainersOct 25, 2022 13:02:13 IST

Apple has enabled one of the most promising charging features on its latest iPhones and certain older models of the iPhone, if they have updated to the most recent version of iOS, i.e. iOS 16.1. Called Clean Energy Charging, the new system, ideally, should be the next big thing in charging technology.

Apple’s Clean Energy Charging is limited to the US only for the time being, but is likely to be launched for other countries as well where discoms are required to share their emissions data.

Over the last couple of years, battery charging technology, especially in smartphones has gone insane. We moved from 33W fast charging as the industry to 45W-60W in no time. We even have cell phones that go upto 150W of fast charging. While having a quick chrarging time is good, in the pursuit of speed, tech companies have completely ignored efficiency and just how wasteful certain charging methodologies can be.

What is Apple’s Clean Energy Charging?
Apple’s Clean Energy Charging feature aims to “reduce a user’s carbon footprint” by charging when lower carbon-emission electricity is available. Basically, what the new feature does, is that when it is enabled on an iPhone, the device gets a forecast of the carbon emissions in the local energy grid and uses it to charge the iPhone during times of cleaner energy production.

This way, users ensure that they are only using clean and efficiently produced energy to charge their iPhones. 

Unfortunately, this feature is currently available only in the USA, where private discoms are required by law to put out a forecast about their emissions on a daily basis. In countries where they have similar laws, Apple may release this feature, in the future. 

How to enable Clean Energy Charging?
Clean Energy Charging is enabled by default, but you can manage the setting by going into the Settings app, choosing Battery, and then Battery Health & Charging. Here, you’ll see a new toggle dedicated to the Clean Energy Charging feature.

However, users still need to enable a few things for the feature to work properly.

First of all, make sure that Clean Energy Charging is on. Users can do this by going to Settings>Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging.

Second, you also need to ensure that Location Services & Significant Locations is on. This can be done from Settings>Privacy & Security>Location Services>System Services.

Finally, ensure that System Customization has been enabled on your iPhone. This can again be found under Privacy & Security>Location Services>System Services.

How does the Clean Energy Charging feature work?
Clean Energy Charging works together with Optimized Battery Charging to learn your charging habits. Clean Energy Charging engages only where you spend the most time and regularly charge your iPhone for long periods of time, such as your home and place of work. The feature doesn’t engage if your charging habits are variable or you’re in a new location, such as when you travel.

iOS 16.1 also allows users to override Clean Energy Charging, even when it is enabled. This can be done from the lock screen itself, when the device is plugged in for charging. When Clean Energy Charging suspends charging, you’ll see a notification on your lock screen. Long pressing on the notification and then choosing the “Charge Now” option will override Clean Energy Charging.

