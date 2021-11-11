Thursday, November 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Explained: How COVID-19 contributed to plastic pollution and overwhelmed waste management system

In the past year, in the midst of an unfolding catastrophe like the coronavirus pandemic, we've also added more plastic to our daily use: PPE kits, gloves, face shields, N95 masks


FP StaffNov 11, 2021 08:42:18 IST

The increased demand of single-use plastic during COVID-19 has increased pressure on the already out-of-control problem, generating 8.4m tonnes of waste from 193 countries since the start of the pandemic, according to new research.

The research also revealed that plastic waste weighing 25,900 tonnes from the COVID-19 pandemic, leaked into the ocean, said Yiming Peng and Peipei Wu from Nanjing University, the authors of Magnitude and impact of pandemic-associated plastic waste published in the online journal PNAS.

In the past year, in the midst of an unfolding catastrophe like the coronavirus pandemic, we've also added more plastic to our daily use: PPE kits, gloves, face shields, N95 masks.

Impact of plastic pollution on environment

Inadequate plastic waste management has resulted in an alarming accumulation of plastic in soil and aquatic ecosystems. For example, it is estimated that approximately 1.56 billion face masks ended up in the oceans in 2020.

"This poses a long-lasting problem for the ocean environment and is mainly accumulated on beaches and coastal sediments," added the study.

The team led by researchers at Nanjing University in China and University of California (UC) San Diego, US, used a newly developed ocean plastic numerical model to quantify the impact of the pandemic on plastic discharge from land sources.

They incorporated data from the start of the pandemic in 2020 through August 2021, finding that most of the global plastic waste entering the ocean is coming from Asia, with hospital waste representing the bulk of the land discharge.

Overwhelmed waste management programs

The study also stressed the need for better management of medical waste in developing countries.

According to News-Medical, the estimated volume of plastic waste reached over 530 Mt in the first seven months of the COVID-19 outbreak (December 2019–June 2020), suggesting plastic waste totals for 2020 would be at least double those of 2019 when 400 Mt of waste was produced globally. Moreover, large pieces of plastic waste, (including masks,) can break into microplastics and nanoplastics.

The accidental ingestion of these micro/nano plastics by marine and freshwater organisms, alongside the unexpected accumulation in terrestrial plants and animals, and transport in the atmosphere as "plastic-rain" or "plastic-smog", raise concerns for the safety of human food, drinking water, and breathable air. In addition, micro-/nano-plastics can serve as potential vectors for pathogens and toxic contaminants, leading to injury and death, with direct negative effects on biodiversity.

Plastic pollution has been labeled as a driver of environmental change. Production, transportation, and recycling could emit large amounts of greenhouse gases, clearly exhibiting a clear deviation from climate change mitigation.

Moreover, the consumption of plastic packaging by takeaway services, e-commerce outlets and express delivery industries increased extensively with social distancing requirements. Takeaway and home delivery services generated an additional 1.21 Mt of plastic waste from April to May 2020 during the lockdown in Singapore alone.

The marked increase in PPE waste has overwhelmed waste management programs globally, as used plastic PPE must be disposed of suitably to prevent cross-contamination. Potentially contaminated plastics are restricted at recycling centres, meaning incineration and landfilling are being widely prioritised. Such disposal methods are a clear deviation from the goals of plastic circular economy and sustainable development.

Improvements

To begin with, it’s time to improve transparency in the plastic production system.

There is not enough data on which types and amounts of plastics are imported and exported between countries, as well as on how those plastics are used, meaning we don’t always know precisely where most waste is generated. A monitoring system that can properly track how plastics flow across different countries will help us to better understand where regulations may be needed.

For example, blind spots in plastic data collection can be illuminated using track-and-trace technology able to follow a piece of plastic from its origin, along many trade routes, to the end of its journey as refuse or recycling.

Analysing hundreds of thousands of these journeys will help us develop a deeper understanding of the complex political and economic power dynamics that influence plastic supply chains across the planet.

What’s more, we must promote sustainable plastic waste management within countries by making it economically achievable to recycle plastics, even in places with little recycling infrastructure.

To do this, there need to be significant changes in regulations to ensure that companies make the effort to recycle where possible, as well as incentives to achieve recycling targets and establish plants.

In the UK, the plastic packaging tax, due to be introduced in April 2022, aims to increase the demand for recycled plastic. By taxing plastic packaging that contains less than 30 percent recycled material at £0.20 per kilogram, the government is creating a clear incentive for businesses to take advantage of recycled plastic when planning their products’ packages.

Similarly, in the EU, the plastic packaging levy introduced in January 2021 mandates member states to pay a tax of £0.68 per kilogram on non-recycled plastic packaging.

Although it may be a few years before the effects of these taxes become clear, both are likely to spur improvements in plastic recycling rates while attracting investment into better recycling facilities. But if measures like these are to be successful, monitoring systems need to be put in place to make sure companies aren’t finding ways to dodge the laws.

With inputs from agencies

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

plastic recycling

COVID exposed the broken system of the plastic production and recycling sector: Here’s how we can fix it

Oct 21, 2021
COVID exposed the broken system of the plastic production and recycling sector: Here’s how we can fix it
Odisha forest department buying plastic bottles from residents and businesses to discourage use of plastic

NewsTracker

Odisha forest department buying plastic bottles from residents and businesses to discourage use of plastic

Jun 05, 2018
CSIR-NCL, RIL manufacture useful moulded plastic components from COVID-19 PPE waste

NewsTracker

CSIR-NCL, RIL manufacture useful moulded plastic components from COVID-19 PPE waste

Sep 23, 2021
PepsiCo to start distribution of Aquafina water in aluminum cans from 2020

pepsico

PepsiCo to start distribution of Aquafina water in aluminum cans from 2020

Aug 27, 2019
Indian moves to phase out single-use plastic items by 2022: Here are all the plastic items that will be banned

plastic

Indian moves to phase out single-use plastic items by 2022: Here are all the plastic items that will be banned

Aug 20, 2021
'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Plastic

'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Aug 14, 2018

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021