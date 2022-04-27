Wednesday, April 27, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Explained: Why Google is cracking down on third party call recording apps

Google will be blocking all call-recording apps from Play Store. Furthermore, going forward, it will also be blocking access to the portions of its APIs that allowed these apps to function. We take a look at what prompted such drastic action from Google.


FP ExplainersApr 27, 2022 16:55:26 IST

One of the best uses of smartphones on Android is the ability to record calls. Many people will attest to the fact that the ability to record calls has saved their lives on a number of occasions. This is especially true for journalists or people in similar professions, for whom taking notes on a simple paper with a pen, wasn’t an option.

Google Crackdowns On Call Recording Apps

The Crackdown
Now, though, all that is about to end for Google is updating its policy that ensures third-party call recording apps will longer be supported by the Play Store, by denying access to its Accessibility API, starting from May 11.

The reason that Google gave for this policy update, was that the Accessibility API was only meant to be used by developers to build apps for people with disabilities to access their devices.

Has Been Restricting Call Recording Capabilities For Years
Ever since 2015, Google has been restricting Android’s ability to record calls. With Android 6, Google blocked access to real call recording, by removing Android’s call recording API. With Android 10, Google disabled the ability to call records over the microphone. This took place back in 2019.

Google Crackdowns On Call Recording Apps

Using the Accessibility API was basically a loophole, which Google had ignored for some time now, Well, that is until this year.

Google Protecting Itself
The main reason why Google needs to shut down any system that allows a user to record a call on his or her Android device is because of the laws and regulations of various states in the US, where it is based. 

In the US, Federal law only requires one party (generally the recorded) to consent to a conversation being recorded. However, there are several state laws that contradict this. Google has decided to play it safe, and stay on the side of the law in all jurisdictions.

As per the policy update, Google will be targeting apps that record calls without alerting the person on the other end of the call (i.e the person being recorded). However, even if an app does notify all parties before recording, it still will not be able to use the Accessibility API, they will have to go about it some other way.

Google Crackdowns On Call Recording Apps

Grey Areas
Having banned all third-party apps, Google will still allow users to record calls if the phone has a native call recording feature. In other words, if you have been using the Google Phone app, you will still be able to record calls.

This opens up another pandora’s box for users who need to use the feature rather regularly. The only viable alternative option in such a scenario is that a user uses an app that uses three-way calling. Here, an app adds a third party to the call, usually a bot, which records the conversation. Not only are such apps expensive, but they also cannot be trusted to store your audio data in a legitimate manner.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Android 13 Beta 1 released for the general public, check out these new features and functionalities

Apr 27, 2022
Android 13 Beta 1 released for the general public, check out these new features and functionalities

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021