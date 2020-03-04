FP Studio

It is hard to deny that OPPO has a knack for creating cutting-edge smartphones that change the way we experience the world around us. With its design game on point, the Reno series has taken these experiences to brand new heights. The best part about the series is the consistency in phone looks, revolutionary camera capabilities and top-of-the-line specifications. This legacy has been succeeded by the launch of the all-new Reno3 Pro. A powerhouse of design and smartphone innovation, the Reno3 Pro is a worthy expansion to the Reno series, and here’s why!

The OPPO Reno series continues to impress, ever since the first model hit shelves and online stores last year. With true bezel-less display and a pivot-hinge design, the popular smartphone’s curvy and smooth finish makes it a joy to carry. Taking users on a vibrant journey of colourful and clear pictures through the lens of exemplary cameras, the series has become a fan favourite for many. With the new Reno3 Pro, OPPO aims to empower users to discover, explore and capture more beauty in life through its various technological innovations. The exemplary camera setup helps you capture photographs with extreme clarity and high quality.

Under the hood, the series checks all the boxes for an unparalleled smartphone experience. On paper, the specifications ensure a more capable handling of intensive applications with a fair few gaming and utility enhancements, to add. Combining this with quick charging features and the maximised display of the screen, gives users plenty to look forward to.

Equipped with world’s first 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-Hole camera and powered by the all-new ColorOS7, the Reno3 Pro sets the bar even higher. As an ideal companion to capture images that are clear, the Reno3 Pro revolutionises smartphone photography.

Revolutionizing smartphone photography with advanced camera features

Just like the other phones of the Reno series, revolutionary camera capabilities is the highlight of the Reno3 Pro. With a 64MP Zoom Quad-Cam and 44+2MP Dual Punch-hole Camera which includes 13MP Telephoto Lens, 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, 2MP Mono Lens and 8MP Ultra Wide-angle lens, the Reno3 Pro features outstanding photography performance under a wide range of light conditions.

The cameras work together in perfect harmony to accomplish 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom.

For the first time, an Ultra Night Selfie Mode will ensure your pictures are clearer than ever, even with the front camera while the Ultra Dark Mode on the rear camera uses AI and catches points that the naked eye can’t, to deliver stunning night-time images. It also retains the Bokeh mode and Soloop video editor from its earlier siblings.

The 44+2MP Dual Punch-hole Super AMOLED Display camera is a stunner inside and out, allowing you to hold the camera comfortably while maintaining its stylish aura. With so much going for it, the OPPO Reno3 Pro is sure to fly off shelves as soon as it launches.

Edgy design

That the Reno3 Pro is a stunner is undeniable. Be it the Super AMOLED display, the screen ratio of 91.5%, the Hidden Fingerprint 3.0 that unlocks the phone in record time, or the TUV Rheinland-certified display that takes care of your eyesight; this phone has it all.

The Reno3 Pro uses the natural sky and its changing lighting to balance technology and natural light, creating an illuminating effect when viewed from a specific angle. Even the colours of its different models are inspired by the natural sky, be it Auroral Blue, Midnight Black or Sky White.

Ground-breaking performance

The Reno3 Pro has been designed to be ready to go the minute you charge it up for use. Its 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 solution improves charge rate from 1.5C to 3C and comes with a 4025 mAh battery to keep you powered on all day.

The Mediatek MTK P95 processor is faster than its predecessor by six percent and includes an AR avatar in its AI features. The 8GB and 128 GB/ 256 GB smartphone has a three-sim card slot and is also a multimedia powerhouse with Dolby Atmos sound and an industry-first OPPO Screen Image Engine (OSIE), a software- based visual optimisation for short videos.OSIE helps third-party apps, such as Instagram, TikTok, Vmate, etc. enhance image quality and visual effects by increasing picture saturation and contrast and reducing noise. The device also allows 1080P streaming on Netflix for a full HD experience.

The Reno3 Pro also includes OPPO’s latest ColorOS 7 that simplifies user interface and adds a whole new host of useful features relevant to the user to make optimal utilisation of their device.

#OPPOReno3Pro with the World’s First 44MP #DualPunchHole Camera is priced at INR 29,990. First sale on 6th March. Pre-order yours now: https://t.co/Umdka7n4Ml pic.twitter.com/3LCb5Q0uh7 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) March 2, 2020

This outstanding device is available for pre-booking starting March 2, 2020. The first sale will start from March 6, 2020 and will be available across all OPPO stores and retailed outlets. Here are the prices and offers for the two storage variants:

OPPO Reno3 Pro: 8+128GB – Rs. 29,990

OPPO Reno3 Pro: 8+256GB – Rs. 32,990

There will be a 10% cashback applicable on HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Card EMI on the first three days of the sale (offline). Consumers can also purchase the OPPO Reno3 Pro at a zero down-payment from Bajaj Finserv, HDB financial services, IDFC First bank and HDFC bank on the first day of sale.

EMI options will also be available from Home Credit, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Besides, JIO users will get 100% additional data. Moreover, customers can also get complete damage protection when purchased offline.

This is a partnered post.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.