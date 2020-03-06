Friday, March 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Exclusive: Vodafone, TIM to win conditional EU approval for tower deal - sources

By Foo Yun Chee and Elvira Pollina BRUSSELS/MILAN (Reuters) - Vodafone and Telecom Italia (TIM) are set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval to create Europe's biggest mobile towers company, part of a strategy to roll out lucrative 5G services, sources said on Thursday. The companies announced a plan last July to create Italy's largest mobile towers group through the transfer of Vodafone's Italian mobile masts to INWIT, TIM's 60%-owned subsidiary. When the 10-billion-euro ($11.2 billion) merger is complete, TIM and Vodafone will each have a 37.5% stake and equal governance rights in the enlarged INWIT.


ReutersMar 06, 2020 00:15:53 IST

Exclusive: Vodafone, TIM to win conditional EU approval for tower deal - sources

By Foo Yun Chee and Elvira Pollina

BRUSSELS/MILAN (Reuters) - Vodafone and Telecom Italia (TIM) are set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval to create Europe's biggest mobile towers company, part of a strategy to roll out lucrative 5G services, sources said on Thursday.

The companies announced a plan last July to create Italy's largest mobile towers group through the transfer of Vodafone's Italian mobile masts to INWIT, TIM's 60%-owned subsidiary.

When the 10-billion-euro ($11.2 billion) merger is complete, TIM and Vodafone will each have a 37.5% stake and equal governance rights in the enlarged INWIT.

The telecoms providers last month offered to give rivals access to some of their infrastructure for up to nine years to address EU antitrust concerns.

This included making available between 400 and 630 sites annually in towns with more than 35,000 people to allow rivals to provide current and future mobile and fixed telephony services, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.

The European Commission, which will issue its decision on Friday, declined to comment. The companies also declined to comment.

The deal includes a network sharing agreement and a partnership to roll out 5G infrastructure jointly across Italy.

The telecoms industry sees deals such as combining towers or sharing networks as a way to reduce debt and share costs, as well as a way of getting around EU antitrust regulators' reluctance to clear mergers that reduce the number of players in a market.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Marine Strauss, Kirsten Donovan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he cooperated over email leak, UK court hears

Feb 20, 2020
Trump offered to pardon Assange if he cooperated over email leak, UK court hears
Long-time Trump adviser Stone to be sentenced by judge he antagonized

Newstracker

Long-time Trump adviser Stone to be sentenced by judge he antagonized

Feb 20, 2020
U.S. special envoy discusses Taliban deal with re-elected Afghan president

Newstracker

U.S. special envoy discusses Taliban deal with re-elected Afghan president

Feb 20, 2020
Renzi keeps up pressure on Italy's Conte, threatens showdown over justice

Newstracker

Renzi keeps up pressure on Italy's Conte, threatens showdown over justice

Feb 20, 2020
Explainer: Who is Roger Stone and why does he face prison?

Newstracker

Explainer: Who is Roger Stone and why does he face prison?

Feb 20, 2020
Syrian father, protecting daughter from trauma, turns sounds of war into a game

Newstracker

Syrian father, protecting daughter from trauma, turns sounds of war into a game

Feb 20, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020